ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski reveals team's emotions after leaving court following Final Four loss

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXwiL_0ey59kcZ00
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski’s illustrious career as Duke‘s head men’s basketball coach came to an end Saturday night with the Blue Devils’ 81-77 loss to longtime rival North Carolina in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. While No. 2 seeded Duke battled with North Carolina from start to finish, it was the Tar Heels that were able to make the last big play to record the win and punch their ticket to Monday night’s national championship game against No. 1 Kansas.

While Coach K would’ve liked to have had one more game with his Blue Devils’ squad, his 2021-22 team was one of the best he ever had – and the coach has said that himself on multiple occasions throughout the season. Despite Saturday’s Final Four loss, Duke won 32 total games, captured the ACC regular-season championship and made a run all of the way to the final weekend of the college basketball season – and that makes Krzyzewski proud.

Following the season-ending loss to North Carolina, and his last-ever game as Duke’s head coach, Krzyzewski met with the media for his final postgame press conference and was asked what his emotions were as he walked off the court for the last time. Instead of going into detail about himself, he decided to talk highly of his players – saying that they’re the ones who are hurting right now.

“It’s not about me – especially right now,” Krzyzewski said. “As a coach, I’m just concerned about these guys. I mean, they’re already crying on the court. … And I mean that’s the only thing you can think about. And then going into the locker room, I’ve said my entire career – or when I knew what the hell I was doing – that I wanted my seasons to end where my team was either crying tears of joy or tears of sorrow because then you knew that they gave everything.

“And I had a locker room filled with guys who were crying – and it’s a beautiful sight. It’s not the sight that I would want; I’d want the other. But it’s a sight that I really respect and makes me understand just how good this group was. And that’s what I’m concerned – I don’t want any of these guys to leave and say, I should have made that one free throw, I should have made that one. … We win and we lose together, and we’ve won 32 games and two championships together. And that’s what I want them to realize.”

Saturday’s game closed the final chapter on Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary coaching career, which lasted 47 total years – with 42 of those seasons coming at Duke. Coach K’s all-time record comes out to a final tally of 1,202-368, which makes him the winningest head coach in college basketball history. He also finishes his career with 13 trips to the Final Four and five national championships.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
On3.com
On3.com

54K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow On3.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Blue Devils#Acc
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bronny James' Impressive AAU Debut Goes Viral: "He's Definitely Ready To Take Over The Kingdom."

Bronny James is a youngster that every NBA fan keeps an eye on with some interest. With LeBron recently revealing that he will move to whatever team drafts Bronny to play alongside his son, where Bronny goes in the draft will be influenced by that. However, his level of play will ultimately be the deciding factor and on his AAU debut, the younger James gave an excellent account of himself.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy