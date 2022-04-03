ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Armando Bacot takes victory lap on doubters following UNC's Final Four win

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
Jamie Squire via Getty Images.

Center Armando Bacot has been a big part of the North Carolina Tar Heels run to the National Championship this season. Following UNC’s 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in the Final Four, Bacot took a victory lap as he exited the court, calling out all of the people who doubted the Tar Heels.

“They said we couldn’t do it,” Bacot said multiple times. “We did it. Nobody picked us to win.”

Bacot played 33 minutes in UNC’s victory over Duke in the Final Four. He scored 11 points, and also added 21 rebounds, one steal and one block. Bacot fouled out late in the game, but he still played a huge role in the victory for the Tar Heels.

Now, UNC and Bacot have advanced out of the Final Four and will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks in the National Championship. There, Bacot will look to continue his recent dominance that has been on display all year, but especially in the NCAA Tournament. Bacot has a double-double in all five tournament games so far, and he has at least 21 rebounds in two consecutive games. In getting a double-double for UNC against Duke in the Final Four, Bacot set an ACC record, breaking Tim Duncan’s single-season mark with 30 double-doubles.

Bacot suffered an injury in UNC’s Final Four victory

Late in the second half of the Final Four win, Bacot rolled his right ankle and was forced to leave the game, eventually going to the UNC locker room. At the time, Bacot had 11 points and 19 rebounds, the game was tied, and there was 5:18 remaining on the clock.

Bacot needed some help as he limped off the court, but he quickly re-emerged and went back into the game. He did not score following his injury, but he grabbed two more important rebounds before fouling out a couple of minutes later.

Following UNC’s win, Bacot addressed his ankle injury.

“I feel great, better than ever,” he said.

On the season, Bacot has started all 38 games and has played a huge role for UNC. He is averaging 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. All of those numbers are career highs for Bacot, who is currently in his third season in Chapel Hill.

