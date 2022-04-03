WATCH: North Carolina fans storm the floor following Final Four victory over Duke

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

They weren’t at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but North Carolina faithful made Chapel Hill feel like the Final Four when the Tar Heels defeated Duke on Saturday. As the final buzzer sounded — and handshake controversies began — North Carolina fans stormed the court at a watch-party at the Dean Smith Center.

As you can see, jubilations filled the air the second Tar Heels nation realized they were sending the Blue Devils home with a loss. The top rivalry in college basketball took center stage, and somehow the night exceeded expectations.

Moreover, there was tremendous anticipation entering Saturday, as it was the first time in their stories history that the Blue Devils and Tar Heels had met in the NCAA Tournament. The game lived up to the hype and more, with 18 lead changes throughout.

Tar Heels guard Caleb Love delivered the 3-point dagger with 24 seconds remaining to give his team a 78-74 lead. Duke quickly answered with a two-point basket of its own, but ultimately ran out of time as it saw its storybook season come to a close. Free throws would ultimately cap things off, as Love hit two with 7.8 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Armando Bacot led the charge for North Carolina, pulling down 21 rebounds in addition to his 11 points before fouling out with 46.7 seconds to play. Love led the Tar Heels in scoring with 27 points, including the dagger three with 24 seconds to play. It only added to his massive NCAA Tournament this year.

Now, only Kansas is separating North Carolina from a title. The Tar Heels take on the Jayhawks in the national championship on Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Hubert Davis sends emotional message to North Carolina fans following Final Four win

After North Carolina outlasted rival Duke 81-77 in the Final Four on Saturday, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis couldn’t hold back his emotion. Tears welled up in his eyes as he tried to explain to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson just how special this moment is to him.

“I don’t know,” an overwhelmed Davis said. “I haven’t had a chance to think about it. All I know is this has been a group of toughness, perseverance, resiliency. I’ve said that over the last two, two-and-a-half months, this group has been so together. The help of this team and this program is at it’s finest. I’m just so proud of seeing them continue to have experiences, testimonies and stories out there. I’m just telling you as a coach, it brings so much joy to me to see these guys having a smile on their face and come up big. This is a beautiful moment.”

For Hubert Davis, who is in his first season as head coach of UNC after nine years as an assistant, this run to the Final Four has put the Tar Heels back where they belong. North Carolina had failed to reach 18 wins in each of the past two seasons, and even this year wasn’t considered a contender for the title. But despite entering the tournament as a No. 8 seed, UNC will have a chance to cut down the nets Monday against Kansas.

“I felt like over the last two of three years, North Carolina wasn’t relevant,” Davis said. “North Carolina should never be irrelevant. It should be front and center with the spotlight on players like Caleb and RJ. I’m just so happy for them. I’m so happy for our program and university. It’s a beautiful day for North Carolina basketball.”

On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this article.