Saturday started off with overcast skies and temperatures into the low 30’s. Skies cleared throughout Saturday and temperatures neared 50’s with sunny skies. Clouds are building back in around the dinnertime hour as a low-pressure system is headed our way. This will bring the chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies Saturday night throughout Sunday. Depending on your location and elevation you could be seeing all rain, a rain-snow mix, or mainly snow. Any snow accumulation will be a trace to an inch with any rainfall accumulation below half an inch. The overnight low Saturday to Sunday will be around freezing with mostly cloudy skies when we are not seeing showers.

