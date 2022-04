The individual defendants from Ripple argue that the SEC has prolonged the case long enough to request additional time. Ripple and the US SEC continue to push and pull in court over the ongoing lawsuit. According to the recent revelation, Ripple argues that the court should deny the SEC’s most recent request for extension of time. The argument comes from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen via a letter to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn.

