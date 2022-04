Horse racing legend Bob Baffert will be suspended for 90 days from his home track, Santa Anita Park in Los Angeles County, starting Monday, California regulators confirmed. The statewide suspension parallels a 90-day prohibition from the Kentucky Derby, which suggested the trainer's "unfitness" for his state license under California Horse Racing Board rules, according to an official ruling from Santa Anita's Board of Stewards.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO