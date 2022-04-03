ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Manchester United Women 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Galton's goal gives hosts victory

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United secured a record-breaking sixth home win in a row to beat Brighton in the Women's Super League, boosting their chances of Champions League football next season. Leah Galton got the decisive goal in the second half, squeezing a shot past...

www.bbc.co.uk

