'Never too old to have fun': Peoria Rivermen blowout win filled with records, milestones

PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen were good theater Saturday, playing the role of Globetrotters to Vermilion County's Generals in an SPHL game that saw league and team records shattered and no shortage of starring acts and historic subplots.

The Rivermen demolished the worst team in pro hockey, 10-3, in a game in which Peoria easily could have had another five or six goals before 3,340 at Carver Arena.

Veteran Rivermen winger Mike Gurtler, playing on his 35th birthday, celebrated with two goals and an assist.

Veteran Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine earned his league-best 28th win of the season, surpassing Kyle Rank to set a franchise record for most wins by a goaltender in a single season during Peoria's SPHL era.

SPHL rookie and league goalscoring leader Marcel Godbout had two more goals to raise his season total to 32, tying Joe Rybar's 1998-99 ECHL effort for sixth-most by a rookie in Peoria's 40-year franchise history.

The Rivermen jumped over Huntsville and in to second place in the SPHL race with three games to go. They are three points behind first-place Knoxville.

"I didn't have to do too much for the goals," said Gurtler, minding his toddler in the locker room after the game. "My job is to go to the net, and that's all I did. I got great passes from teammates.

"I guess you're never too old to have fun with the game. I'm going to go home and celebrate my birthday with a glass of wine, and go to sleep."

BOX SCORE:Rivermen 10, Vermilion County 3 | STANDINGS:SPHL 2021-22

Eric the great

Levine is 28-7-4 and continues to press for SPHL Goaltender of the Year honors. His 28 wins are the most by a Rivermen goaltender in a single season since Kenric Exner went 28-9-6 in the 2000-01 ECHL season.

Levine paid homage to another former Rivermen and SPHL Goaltender of the Year, Kyle Rank, whose single-season victory mark he beat. Rank was Levine's net partner in Peoria's inaugural 2013-14 SPHL season.

"I roomed with him, and his approach and level of focus was so good," Levine said. "He was a small goaltender, I was a bigger goaltender, but the things he did applied to me and made me better.

"He's the goaltender who showed me how to be really good. I remember he'd wake up every morning and read the newspaper with one eye closed. He was training his eyes to focus on things. He was elite in the way he could track the puck, just swallow it up."

Levine now has the most victories by a Rivermen goaltender in 22 seasons. But he's not focused much on that.

"It's hard for me to talk about that right now," he said. "We're so close to the playoffs, the number I'm focused on is six."

That's how many victories it takes in postseason play to win the President's Cup.

The numbers were breathtaking

Where to begin?

The Rivermen had more goals (two) than Vermilion County had shots (zero) 14 minutes into the game. They opened the game with a 19-0 shooting run.

Peoria got two goals each from Gurtler, Godbout and newly-acquired Kasey Kulczycki, the latter also steaming into a skirmish to defend his new teammates in his Peoria debut.

The Rivermen opened the third period with goals eight seconds apart by Godbout and captain Alec Hagaman.

Then they got goals from Godbout, Kulczycki and Ben Assad all in a span of 49 seconds.

Here's a look at the historical moments produced by this game:

Peoria's three goals in 49 seconds was just short of the league record of 33 seconds.

The 10 Rivermen goals were the third-highest total by one team in SPHL history, and the third-highest total in the 40-year history of the Peoria franchise.

The Rivermen earned their 23rd home win, tying the SPHL record for most home wins in a single season, which Peoria set in 2018-19.

The Rivermen won their 15th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the league this season and approaching the SPHL record of 17 (Columbus Cottonmouths, 2005-06 season) with two more games left in Carver Arena.

Levine's 28th win of the season is a single-season record for goaltenders in the Rivermen SPHL era.

Rivermen center and SPHL scoring leader Alec Baer had an assist, giving him 51 assists and 77 points -- both Peoria single-season records in its SPHL era.

Rivermen rookie Marcel Godbout had two more goals to raise his season total to 32, tying Joe Rybar's 1998-99 ECHL effort for sixth-most by a rookie in Peoria's 40-year franchise history.

Vermilion County's 44th regulation loss is an ongoing league record, surpassing Winston-Salem's 42 in 2004-05.

The Bobcats 24th road loss set a league record for most regulation road losses in a single season.

Vermilion County, at .139, has a league record for lowest win percentage locked in.

Vermilion County, is assured of setting a league record for fewest points in a single season (presently 28, Winston-Salem, 2004-05.

Vermilion County is 5-44-5 and has used 68 players this season, including eight goaltenders. The Bobcats have had three head coaches, including one (Brent Hughes) who was hired in June but couldn't get across the border, then another (Mike Watt) who quit after the season's third week, and finally a third (Nick Niedert).

"It's tough not to let up when you're playing against a team like that," Gurtler said. "But when they kicked us in the butt for a couple of goals, we got right back at it the way we're supposed to.

"This is such a skilled team, everywhere in the lineup is skill. And it's a mature, tight-knit group."

The Rivermen lineup and road ahead

The Rivermen magic number to clinch a top three seed is two points over Fayetteville. Their magic number to clinch second place over Huntsville is four.

Veteran winger Jordan Ernst, who came down from the ECHL last week to join his old team for the first time this season, made his home-ice debut on a line with center Baer and right wing Hagaman.

The Rivermen put together what was essentially a second No. 1-caliber line with JM Piotrowski centering Mitch McPherson and SPHL goalscoring leader Godbout.

Peoria's third line was an all-rookie trio of Austin Wisely, Ryan Patrick and Assad.

Gurtler and Kulczycki started the night as two extra forwards, and they merely combined for four goals.

River Readings

Rivermen defenseman Brendan St-Louis left the team Friday for personal reasons. The Rivermen placed him on team suspension. ... Peoria activated defenseman Chris Allemon from IR. ... The Rivermen released right wing Cayden Cahill. ... Rivermen winger Mike Gurtler's two goals marked his first multiple-goal game since notching two in a 4-3 win over Roanoke on Feb. 23, 2019 at Carver Arena. ... Ten members of the Dream Center drumline performed between periods and drew a huge ovation from the crowd. ... The Rivermen have scored 19 goals in their last two games at Carver Arena. ... Rivermen defenseman Lordanthony Grissom sat out the first of his two-game SPHL suspension. ... The Rivermen scored six goals in the third period. ... Thirteen of the 16 Peoria skaters got on the scoresheet with points.

