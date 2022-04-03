ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr discusses his decision to prosecute ex-DA Mark Jones

By Chuck Williams
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Georgia Attorney General Chirs Carr stopped in Columbus last week.

Carr sat down for a Sunday Conversation and podcast with WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams.

During the Sunday Conversation, Carr discussed his office’s decision to prosecute former Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones.

As a result, Jones was convicted on four counts of public corruption and removed from office. Jones is currently serving a one-year sentence in the Georgia prison system.

Here is a lin k to the podcast.

Comments / 7

Keith Banks
1d ago

I know he's a Republican but I still don't understand why he's not prosecuting Trump, the governor of Georgia and Secretary of State showed everyone in the world that they are Republicans that believe in the rule of law, Brian Kemp cheated doing 2016, by not resigning from his office of Secretary of State when running for governor, but he wouldn't let Trump destroy our democracy we can give him that. I am a independent from Georgia I will be voting for Brian Kemp because I do not need another Trump in office with Purdue.

Reply
4
Kimberli Orser
1d ago

now if he'll prosecute the former DA of Glynn county! add Ware county DA to that also.

Reply
5
