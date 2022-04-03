ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News he does not 'believe' Biden is fearful of Vladimir Putin

By Taylor Ardrey
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqMyL_0ey56lBP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ljjs_0ey56lBP00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

KRINFORM/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • Zelenskyy said he does not "believe" Biden is in fear of Putin.
  • The Ukrainian leader made the comments during an i nterview on Fox News on Friday.
  • "I want to believe that he doesn't because he is the leader of a big nation," he said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News that he doesn't "believe" that President Joe Biden is in fear of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know if President Biden is fearing President Putin. I believe that he doesn't. I want to believe that he doesn't because he is the leader of a big nation, a great nation," Zelenskyy said on "Special Report" on Friday.

"I'm holding my fist. That's our tradition. I don't know if you understand this standard. I hold my fist or cross my fingers so that this will never happen, that any president of the United States would fear Russia because America, for us, was always a symbol of democracy, and I have faith that Ukraine is also now — for Ukraine, you are also a symbol of freedom," he continued.

Putin's attack on Ukraine was met with international condemnation, as countries including the UK, Canada, and the US have issued sanctions that have impacted Russia's economy and its oligarchs.

Biden has publicly opposed Russia's actions since the war began. Last month, Biden labeled Putin a "war criminal" and recently during a visit to Poland he said that the Russian leader was a "butcher. "

In one of his harshest criticisms of Putin, Biden said that he "cannot remain in power," a comment that the White House and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walked back .

"We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else, for that matter," Blinken said last weekend.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 131

Vortech 6.0
8h ago

Biden probably isn't afraid of Putin, in fact I bet he has already forgotten about him until someone brings up the situation to him again. 🤷

Reply(11)
29
Jill Matejka
21h ago

Biden has been bought by Russia. look in hunters laptop. also if Russia takes over Ukraine they will become the world power of oil. cause Biden refuses to let us produce it.

Reply(13)
43
ACEhole
23h ago

This guy will say anything to get what he needs. Unfortunately we the wrong man in office and he will never get what his country desperately needs. Biden wants to go down as the president that changed the state of energy in our country. Too bad he will never be around to see how much his agenda will alter the United States. We have gone from a super power to a joke in 12 years. 9 or those being democrat run.

Reply(20)
39
