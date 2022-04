GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center, with the help of their furry little friends, will predict the winner of the Duke and Carolina game. Rocky the Tiger pounced back in forth between the two teams before choosing UNC as a winner in the Final Four. Both balls had meat juices on them to guide him in his decision. The ball with Duke painted on it was known to be Rocky's favorite ball.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO