Happening Today: Firefly on the Bayou

By Dianté Gibbs
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery is bringing a cajun vibe to North Charleston.

The distillery is hosting its first Firefly on the Bayou event, starting at 12 p.m.

The New Orleans-themed event will feature a classic crawfish boil and live music from Charleston’s Street Beat brass band and the New Breed Brass Band.

Guests can also purchase different cuisines from local food trucks, beer, and wine.

The distillery is allowing visitors to bring their own chairs and blankets, but, pets, coolers, tents, and outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Ridesharing is encouraged as onsite parking is limited.

Tickets are $20. Children under age 10 are admitted free.

