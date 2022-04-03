ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama’s Man Cave Market offers plants and a bit of the eclectic

For twins Chris and Pat Thompson, the business model for The Man Cave Market in Vinemont is less about selling products and more about delivering an experience. It’s that thinking that has made the eclectic nursery a destination shop in Cullman.

After years as a wholesale distributor to 95 florists throughout North and West Alabama, it was the pandemic and subsequent quarantines that led to the start of their budding business.

“We were on cruise control for over 20 years, Chris would go to Florida every week and pick up the plants, and we would deliver them all over the state,” said Pat. “Then in 2020 everything shut down, we went from 85 orders to less than six. It only lasted ten weeks before orders picked up again, but at the time we had no idea how things would play out. So I tore the ceilings down in here and built the lofts and we decided to open a store.”

With little more than a truckload of plants and an entrepreneurial mindset, the twins opened the doors to the retail side of their floristry business in 2020.

“All we had were plants then, but within 30 minutes the first customer walked in and bought $300 dollars worth of product and it’s been that way ever since. Almost every day we get a new customer coming in to see what it’s all about, and it’s pretty much all through word of mouth,” said Pat.

While still a nursery at its core, the offerings have come a long way in two years. Venturing into decor, coffee, grooming and health products, the store has become a love letter of sorts from the brothers travels around the world.

“We’ve been everywhere,” said Chris. “We want to bring that here. We want this place to be an experience, so we are always looking for something unique and new and different. I always say that there’s no way you can take in absolutely everything here in one visit. So every time people come in it’s a new experience.”

“Our goal is to give people an escape from this crazy world,” said Pat “There’s absolutely no pressure to buy anything. More than anything it pumps me up when someone who is having a bad day just comes in and hangs out and enjoys the place. We have been very blessed in life, and now I’m just happy that we can share that and bless others.”

While there are plans for the future, the brothers don’t know quite what that will look like.

“Our vision isn’t complete. We are looking into maybe offering food soon, but something unique and different. I don’t know exactly what yet. It’s kind of that way with everything here. There are definitely plans, but it’s a little bit like painting a picture. It just develops on its own.”

The Man Cave Market is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-3 p.m. on Sundays.

