Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) host the Denver Nuggets (46-32) Sunday in the second of an ABC afternoon doubleheader. Tip-off at Crypto.com Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Lakers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Both teams will be at peak motivation since each is jostling for playoff seeding. Denver is 2 games in front of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth and final non-play-in seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is on the outside looking in at the playoff picture in the West, currently in 11th place, 1 game behind the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th and final play-in seed.

The Nuggets lost their last outing Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-130 in Denver, snapping a three-game win streak. The Lakers lost their fifth consecutive game Friday 114-111 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Denver smacked L.A. 133-96 as a 4.5-point home favorite Jan. 15. Reigning MVP C Nikola Jokic had a 17-12-13 triple-double but the Lakers were without PF Anthony Davis.

Nuggets at Lakers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:24 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Nuggets -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Lakers +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
  • Against the spread: Nuggets -3.5 (-108) | Lakers +3.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under: 230.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Nuggets at Lakers key injuries

Nuggets

  • PG Jamal Murray (knee) out
  • PF Michael Porter Jr. (back) out

Lakers

  • PF Anthony Davis (ankle) questionable
  • SF LeBron James (knee) questionable

Nuggets at Lakers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 121, Lakers 111

PASS with a heavy “lean” because the Nuggets (-160) will crush the Lakers Sunday but I’m confident enough in Denver to lay the points.

The Nuggets destroy bad defenses and L.A.’s defense is ranked 20th in adjusted efficiency for the season and 29th over the past two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Denver is 21-3 straight up (SU) versus teams with bottom-10 defenses with a plus-11.1 adjusted net rating (ranked second), per CTG.

That said, I’ll bet Denver’s spread instead at a cheaper price point.

BET the NUGGETS -3.5 (-108) for 1 unit because this is a profitable spot for them. Denver has the best ATS margin versus bottom-10 defenses at plus-5.8 (per CTG) and 8-4 ATS as 3-to-4.5-point favorites.

The Lakers +3.5 (-110) are 2-5 ATS as 3-to-4.5-point underdogs and 6-9-1 ATS at home versus teams with a winning record.

Denver is probably champing at the bit to put L.A.’s season on the brink. The Lakers eliminated the Nuggets in the 2020 Western Conference Finals en route to a title and Denver won’t feel sorry for L.A.’s injury woes since the Nuggets are missing two key players.

BET the NUGGETS -3.5 (-108) to put a beating on the Lakers.

LEAN to the OVER 230.5 (-108) because both teams have a bottom-five adjusted defensive rating in the last 14 days (per CTG), Denver is 21-16 O/U versus teams below-.500, L.A. is 18-14 O/U versus teams above-.500 and these teams have a combined 12-4 O/U record across each of their last eight games played.

However, I much prefer Denver’s spread, or even the ML, more than the total in this game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 team in college basketball for next season

The algorithms at ESPN didn’t much care for the Razorbacks this season. The Mothership’s Basketball Power Index had predicted to go below .500 in SEC play. Instead, the Hogs finished top-three in the league and made a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament than any other team in the conference. The humans at ESPN, at least, have taken notice. ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello released his too-early Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season late Monday night. At the top? Arkansas basketball. That’s even working under the assumption sophomore forward Jaylin Williams doesn’t return and instead chooses pro basketball. He announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft on Monday, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving open a possibility of heading back to Fayetteville. Arkansas will enter the season with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, led by potential No. 1 overall pick Nick Smith at guard and two other McDonald’s All-Americans in wings Jordan Walsh and Derrian Ford.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

