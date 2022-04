Portage County Sheriff’s Department has begun accepting text–to–911 service. Wireless customers can now send a text (up to 140 characters) to 911 in an emergency. Text to 911 should only be used in an emergent situation, when placing a call is not possible. For instance, if the caller is not able to speak out loud if it would put the caller in danger, or if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 8 MINUTES AGO