Head Of The Meadow Beach, Truro – Slideshow + VIDEO

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > Bahamas > Beaches • Trip Ideas. Long Island is not your typical cruise ship stopover. As one of the top three holiday destinations of 2022, according to travel insurance provider Squaremouth, the Bahamas have been a classic winter getaway for years. The country comprises 700 different islands, though only about 30 are inhabited. Among these 30 islands, Long Island is a compelling top destination. A quick flight from the main island of New Providence, Long Island is a stunning and culturally impactful place. It’s easy to miss if you don’t know about it already, but once you visit, you’ll never forget it. These 11 reasons to visit Long Island don’t even scratch the surface of what it has to offer.

TRAVEL ・ 22 DAYS AGO