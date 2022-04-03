Our Fund Drive is underway!

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local support for Ukraine continues at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay. On Monday, Bellin dropped off a donation of medical supplies. Also, Cornerstone Mortgage presented a $3,000 check in matching funds to support the Ukraine effort. "So far we have sent out more than...
Funds raised by the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines this past Christmas are being distributed to more than 40 charities in the United States and five global agencies, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this week. Latter-day Saint Charities and representatives of the five global organizations came together at...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Passion fuels the Greater Duval Neighborhood non-profit in East Gainesville. “My neighborhood, our neighborhood, greater Duval,” said Director, Andrew Miles. Since 2013, Miles and the team served kids, adults and seniors through the non-profit based in the Duval area of the city. Before and during the...
Cami and Talon Scott hold their 10-month-old daughter Leeryck during the cornhole fundraiser on Saturday, April 2. BROKEN BOW—Cars lined Memorial Drive outside the Broken Bow Golf Club on Saturday night because the parking lot was packed with a crowd of people showing up in support of Cami and Talon Scott and their 10-month-old daughter Leeryck.
A food bank is running low on supplies following a sharp drop in donations and a rocketing rise in demand. Captain Dominic Eaton, who runs The Salvation Army centre in Preston, said the shelves had been looking "very bare" due to the cost of living crisis. It follows warnings that...
Basketball may be in its offseason, but the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association is offering a way for teenagers between the ages of 13-15 to stay involved this summer. Volunteer coaching positions are now available through the 4-H Incredible Exchange program. A 25-50 hour commitment, volunteers will share their skills...
Comments / 0