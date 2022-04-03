ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Our Fund Drive is underway!

By WNCW
wncw.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow through Saturday, we'll have phone volunteers on hand to answer your calls. You can also...

www.wncw.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Green Bay drive collects more medical supplies, funds for Ukraine

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local support for Ukraine continues at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay. On Monday, Bellin dropped off a donation of medical supplies. Also, Cornerstone Mortgage presented a $3,000 check in matching funds to support the Ukraine effort. "So far we have sent out more than...
GREEN BAY, WI
KYMA News 11

Raider Nation Outlawz make Easter donation

The baskets and presents will go to local kids in the foster system whose hosts don’t have the money to buy Easter gifts. The post Raider Nation Outlawz make Easter donation appeared first on KYMA.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
Sand Hills Express

Huge Turnout at Scott Family Fundraiser for Baby Leeryck

Cami and Talon Scott hold their 10-month-old daughter Leeryck during the cornhole fundraiser on Saturday, April 2. BROKEN BOW—Cars lined Memorial Drive outside the Broken Bow Golf Club on Saturday night because the parking lot was packed with a crowd of people showing up in support of Cami and Talon Scott and their 10-month-old daughter Leeryck.
BROKEN BOW, NE
BBC

Preston food bank's plea for donations as supplies plummet

A food bank is running low on supplies following a sharp drop in donations and a rocketing rise in demand. Captain Dominic Eaton, who runs The Salvation Army centre in Preston, said the shelves had been looking "very bare" due to the cost of living crisis. It follows warnings that...
CHARITIES
WDIO-TV

Salvation Army Rookie Basketball offering youth volunteer opportunities

Basketball may be in its offseason, but the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association is offering a way for teenagers between the ages of 13-15 to stay involved this summer. Volunteer coaching positions are now available through the 4-H Incredible Exchange program. A 25-50 hour commitment, volunteers will share their skills...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy