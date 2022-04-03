ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Office Building Open For Dropping Off Mail-In Ballots For Special Election

 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters can drop off their ballots today for this Tuesday’s special election impacting the 19th and 24th legislative districts.

The Allegheny County office building on Forbes Avenue opens at 9 a.m. today.

They have until 2 p.m. to drop off their ballot.

They can also do so tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And for people who are not mail-in voters, polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Voters will be filling the two seats vacated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and his new chief of staff, Jake Wheatley.

Jimmy passione
2d ago

Time to get rid of these mail in ballots. If you can’t make it on election day you can’t vote. Unless you have a valid reason like being in the military being in the hospital or some other disability makes it impossible for you to get to the polls you need to vote in person and show an identification from the state of Pennsylvania. Everyone has one. Please don’t insult Black people by saying that they cannot get an identification card because they all have one. The useless Democrat lie that it disenfranchise is black and Hispanic people is nothing more than an insult on their intelligence. Stop it!‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

