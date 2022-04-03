WATCH LIVE | Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When...

KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
insideedition.com

1 Dead, At Least 28 Injured, Including Children at Arkansas Car Show Shooting

Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jackson, Arkansas, was killed. They said there was no indication that he was involved in the confrontation. Bullets hit at least six children, who were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. They reportedly range in age from 19 months to 11 years old. Most of the children had reportedly been released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
KTVU FOX 2

Hollister shooting leaves two dead and multiple injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigate Collision, Shooting In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers were investigating a crash and shooting in the downtown Sacramento area Wednesday night, authorities said. According to the Sacramento Police Department, reports of a collision and shots fired came in at around 8 p.m. from the area of 13th and V streets. No injuries were reported. There was no further information available at this time, police said.
The Independent

Two brothers arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting that left six people dead

A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect - 27-year-old Smiley Martin - was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area. The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”. Smiley Martin is the brother of the...
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Fairfield Triple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured; Suspect Sought

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield police are looking for 25-year-old Trine Martinez, who they say may be responsible for an early morning triple shooting that killed one and seriously injured two Sunday. Fairfield shooting investigation (CBS) Police didn’t find Martinez while serving a warrant Sunday afternoon at his home on the 300 block of San Jose Street in Fairfield. The deceased victim was a 44-year-old Fairfield resident, whose name authorities withheld Sunday evening pending notification of his family. The other two men – ages 36 and 28 from Suisun City – are in the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said. Trine Martinez. (Fairfield Police Dept) The shootings occurred around 5 a.m. on the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue. Police said Martinez is likely still armed and should be considered dangerous. Martinez may also go by the names Danny or Daniel. Anyone with information about the shootings can call the Fairfield Police Department Investigation Division at (707) 428-7600. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
The Independent

California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12

The usual crowds filled the streets as bars and nightclubs were closing in California’s capital city of Sacramento when the sound of rapid-fire gunshots sent people running in terror. In a matter of seconds, the latest U.S. mass shooting had left six people dead and 12 wounded.Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district, anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA's Sacramento Kings. The team's home game against the Golden State Warriors went on as...
POLITICO

After Sacramento shooting, Biden says ‘we must act’

THE BUZZ — WILL ANGUISH TURN TO ACTION? Californians awoke Sunday morning to news of an all-too-familiar occurrence: A mass shooting, this time in downtown Sacramento. Six people had died and 12 were injured, as of this writing. The incident, which happened just a block away from the Capitol...
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Second Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting

A second suspect, 27-year-old Smiley Martin, has been arrested in the Sacramento shooting on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a machine gun. Martin was injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized, and he is the brother 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who was arrested earlier Monday; both brothers have criminal pasts. [KTVU]
