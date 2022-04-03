ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

'Becoming Self-Aware:' Internet in Shock As Cat Recognizes Own Reflection

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest cat one of all?" one TikToker...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 56

Pamela Evanger
2d ago

my cat used to sit behind me, and talk to me in the mirror when I was getting ready for work...sometimes I wouldn't notice him. and he would 'holler'..when he caught my attention, he would give me an intensely increased stare..like...'it's about time!'..he was awesome!

Reply(2)
42
KLoveKLoveKLove
2d ago

Not sure if this is true. I have cats. One time there was a cardboard box in the living room with a picture of a cat. My cat started hitting the picture like he was fighting another cat. She was serious! When the box fell over? My cat walked away 🤣😍🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
23
Stephen Noctsturn
1d ago

my late cat and best friend not only recognized himself in the mirror he understood how it worked and would use them to watch me from another room.

Reply
23
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Galaxy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Ants#Animal Cognition#Mirror Mirror#Jacksongalaxy
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
860K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy