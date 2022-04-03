ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Dealing with Sensitive Teeth? A Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Can Help From the First Brush

By Jake Cappuccino
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve got teeth, then you’ve almost certainly dealt with tooth sensitivity before. So many factors can contribute to sensitive teeth, making brushing and enjoying life’s simple pleasures unpleasant. But the best toothpaste for sensitive teeth can help.

To help us understand the science behind sensitive teeth and the best toothpaste for sensitive teeth, we called up Dr. Matt Nejad , a biomimetic and esthetic dentist in Beverly Hills, California, and an expert on all things dentistry. He gave us the lowdown on the causes of sensitivity and everything you need to know before switching to a toothpaste for sensitive teeth.

What makes teeth sensitive? What can cause tooth sensitivity?

Excluding known issues like cavities or a cracked tooth, most common tooth sensitivity stems from two conditions: exposed tooth roots and exposed dentin. What that means is that the dentinal tubules, basically porous open channels that run inside the teeth, are exposed, allowing environmental factors, like a hot or cold beverage, to affect the nerve. “The tubules have fluid in them, so when something cold touches a tubule, if it’s expanding or contracting, it’s tugging the nerve deep in your tooth,” Nejad said.

The exposure of the sensitive parts of the teeth comes about in two ways: receding gums and enamel loss. Gum recession, when the gums move away from the teeth, can be caused by multiple factors, including gingivitis, overly aggressive brushing, hard toothbrush bristles and generally bad dental hygiene. Aggressive brushing can also contribute to loss of enamel, the tooth’s hard protective coating, as can clenching, grinding and an acidic diet. Nejad said, “When you put heavy pressure on the tooth, the pressure builds up and, little by little, pieces of enamel fracture off.” Bacteria, like that in gingivitis, can also flourish amid sugary foods and create acids that wear and tear at enamel over time.

What can I do to minimize tooth sensitivity?

Assuming you don’t want to go to a dentist for a proper consultation just yet, the first thing you can try before considering the best toothpaste for sensitive teeth is a new toothbrush . Though manufacturers produce hard-bristle toothbrushes, they’re too abrasive for teeth. “The only good use for a hard toothbrush is for your toilet bowl,” Nejad said.

What should I look for in the best toothpaste for sensitive teeth?

Aside from upping your dental hygiene with regular brushing and flossing, you might consider toothpaste for sensitive teeth. They can work in a few different ways to improve your sensitivity symptoms. One way is to plug the exposed tubules, which can be done with toothpaste with arginine, Nejad said. Another way is to mineralize, or close, the tubules with fluoride or calcium. (Now you know why all U.S. tap water has fluoride in it!) The last method instead focuses on minimizing the sensitivity with a numbing agent like potassium nitrate.

Are there any risks to using toothpaste for sensitive teeth?

The best toothpastes for sensitive teeth are perfectly safe to substitute for your typical daily toothpaste, Nejad said. Because they’re designed to be less abrasive for sensitive teeth, there are no long-term wear-and-tear risks to teeth that could be a problem with more aggressive toothpastes.

And that’s just about everything you need to know about toothpastes for sensitive teeth. Now that we know what to expect, check out a few of our favorites below, selected with some input from Nejad and our own experiences in mind. For the most part, all the picks come from brands you know, love and trust because they work for the vast majority of people to treat sensitivity, Nejad said.

So pick up a toothpaste for sensitive teeth today and make your dental routine more comfortable again.

1. Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste

BEST OVERALL

For the best toothpaste for sensitive teeth overall, the Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste is the way to go. It utilizes potassium nitrate and sodium fluoride to numb the sensitive areas and bolster your teeth’s enamel. This has been my go-to toothpaste for years because my teeth are sensitive due to an enamel deficiency. I switched around 10 years ago and have never looked back because it’s easily the best toothpaste for sensitive teeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wvAW_0ey4uUju00


Buy: Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste $16.02

2. Colgate Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste

RUNNER-UP

Colgate Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste makes for a solid alternative to anything from Sensodyne. With similar doses of potassium nitrate and sodium fluoride, it promises to deliver gentle whitening while numbing sensitive areas and closing exposed tubules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVZER_0ey4uUju00


Buy: Colgate Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste $11.97 (orig. $17.99) 33% OFF

3. Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Toothpaste

BEST ARGININE TOOTHPASTE

As noted above, arginine is a tooth-like material that’s great for plugging up exposed tubules, which will minimize sensitivity and pain. The Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Toothpaste features both arginine and calcium carbonate to patch over the tubules, providing practically instantaneous relief to sensitive teeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dM58_0ey4uUju00


Buy: Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Toothpaste $18.00 (orig. $18.99) 5% OFF

4. Sensodyne True White Whitening Toothpaste

BEST FOR WHITENING

Though there are stronger whitening toothpastes out there, you’ll want to stick with something made for sensitive teeth like the Sensodyne True White Whitening Toothpaste. It doesn’t have any chemical whitening ingredients like hydrogen peroxide, but it offers 5% potassium nitrate and 0.25% sodium fluoride to desensitize, repair and gently polish your teeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X157a_0ey4uUju00


Buy: Sensodyne True White Whitening Toothpaste $11.95

5. Davids Sensitive + Whitening Nano Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste

BEST HYDROXYAPATITE TOOTHPASTE

Davids Sensitive + Whitening Nano Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste takes a different approach to mineralization to protect and repair teeth. Instead of plugging tubules with arginine or closing/mineralizing them with fluoride and calcium, it closes them with hydroxyapatite, a kind of calcium-phosphate mineral that is the primary component of dentin and enamel in teeth. There are no numbing agents to dull the pain, but the hydroxyapatite will start minimizing the pain from day one by closing those exposed tubules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjsMS_0ey4uUju00


Buy: Davids Sensitive + Whitening Nano Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste $9.95 (orig. $12.00) 17% OFF

6. Oral-B Pro-Health Soft Toothbrush

BEST SOFT TOOTHBRUSH

Harder bristles can be too abrasive, damaging teeth and gums, Nejad said. That’s why you’ll want to pick up something softer like the Oral-B Pro-Health Soft Toothbrush. The soft bristles ensure that any sensitivity you’re experiencing isn’t from the toothbrush itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJN0f_0ey4uUju00


Buy: Oral-B Pro Health Soft Toothbrush $13.99 (orig. $16.99) 18% OFF

7. Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Mouthwash

BEST MOUTHWASH

Arginine and sodium fluoride plug and cover exposed tubules whether they’re in a toothpaste or otherwise. The Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Mouthwash features both and will ameliorate sensitive teeth and gums in harder-to-reach spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4587DV_0ey4uUju00


Buy: Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief Mouthwash $23.03 (orig. $24.99) 8% OFF

Want More From SPY? Check Us Out On Twitter

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Keep Your Skin Cleansed, Clear and Hydrated With These Face Washes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Washing your face may seem like a no-brainer, but do you use a face wash that is specially formulated for your unique needs and skin type? It’s okay, most people don’t. But when cleaned properly, the best face washes remove dirt and oil, leaving your skin looking toned and feeling hydrated. However, the wrong face wash could dry out your skin, leave it oily or exacerbate underlying skin problems. So how do you...
HOUSTON, TX
SPY

Here’s How To Clean Your Clothes Dryer Vent in 5 Easy Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are some cleaning jobs which are more easily forgotten about than others. Unlike a blocked drain or a view-obscuring layer of dust on a TV screen, a build-up of lint inside a dryer vent rarely screams “clean me.” However, you may feel differently after discovering that lint-filled ducts can affect your dryer’s performance and more importantly, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, are the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires. This...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: Up to 58% Off adidas Footwear, $25 Universal TV Wall Mounts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the world of shopping, you can find deep discounts on everything from new Orgain products to cool mist humidifiers and wall mounts for your TV. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to...
SHOPPING
In Style

This $15 Lotion Makes a "Drastic Improvement" In Crepey Skin and Wrinkles, According to 60-Year-Old Shoppers

As a shopping editor, some of the best product recommendations come from my colleagues (scrolling through our feed of recently published stories is a dangerous game for my bank account). And while chatting with a colleague from a different magazine, she mentioned their readers can't get enough of Medix 5.5 Retinol Cream With Ferulic Acid. My interest was immediately piqued; I had to know more.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
City
Beverly Hills, CA
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Cleanser Type You Should Stop Using Over 40 (It Dries Out Skin & Causes Wrinkles)

While cleansing is an essential part of any healthy skincare routine and aging itself is natural and normal, there are ingredients in common cleansers that could dry out aging skin even more and lead to additional wrinkling. We checked in with skincare experts and estheticians Denise Cartwright, founder of the CRUDE skincare brand and Aida Bicaj, celebrity facialist and spa boutique owner to learn more about ingredients to avoid in any cleanser after 40 and go-to tips when looking for products that promote healthier aging and a timelessly youthful glow.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothpastes#Brushing#Bacteria#Sensitive Teeth#Spy Com
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily For Younger, Healthier-Looking Skin

Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance and allow you to look healthier and brighter. Although a well-rounded skincare routine will also help to keep your complexion glowing, the inclusion of certain ingredients within your day to day diet may be able to take you to the next level, working in an anti-aging capacity while also generally amplifying your natural glow.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Collagen-Boosting Supplements That Will Change Your Skin Forever

As we age, our body naturally produces less collagen— the protein linked to skin elasticity and healthy joints. In order to help the body improve the skin’s stretchiness (and reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging), many people refer to a collagen-boosting supplement and eat skin-firming foods that further promote production of the protein. We checked in with skin and health expert Lance Herrington, founder and CEO of Unico Nutrition Inc., a modern health & wellness supplement brand. Read on for supplement tips and advice on finding the right type for you.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Worst Hairspray Ingredient For Aging Hair, According To Hairstylists

As you age, your body goes through many changes, and your hair is no exception. While there can be the more obvious change of color, there are others you may encounter, especially in texture and thickness. “You also can expect to see and feel thinning, dryness, dullness, a coarser texture, a loss in volume and excessive breakage,” says hairstylist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger, “You may even undergo some hair loss. There is a delicate balance of hormones that impact a healthy scalp and hair growth, and as we age, hormonal shifts can wreak havoc on strands.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Natural Ingredient Experts Swear By To Brighten Skin: Citric Acid

Within the world of skincare there is a wide array of products and ingredients to choose from for remedying specific qualms you may have with your complexion. Retinol is well known for its anti-aging properties and ceramides are great for adding hydration to the skin, but the ingredient best for illuminating your appearance is citric acid.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

One Common Diet Mistake That Is Absolutely Ruining Your Skin

Your skin is a window into your internal health —if something is going wrong on the inside, it will definitely show on the outside. That’s why skin issues can be so frustrating—while there are some topical things that can help, sometimes acne requires making a deep dive into your internal health to get to the root cause and heal. One thing that is commonly connected to skin issues like acne is diet. If you have an intolerance to a certain food that you eat regularly, it can lead to things like acne, eczema, and redness. We asked Saime Demirovic, founder of GloSpa, what one big mistake you may be making with your diet that could be making your skin worse.
SKIN CARE
Marie Claire

Benzoyl Peroxide vs. Salicylic Acid: The Benefits, Differences, and Uses

If you suffer from acne, you're probably no stranger to benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. Both acne-fighting ingredients promise to do away with pesky breakouts, dry up pore-clogging sebum, and prevent future pimples from making an appearance. But how much do you really know about their key differences and what each one does to your skin? For a clear and concise breakdown of both benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, including the pros and cons of each hero ingredient, Marie Claire spoke with Los Angeles board-certified dermatologist Dr. Christine Choi Kim.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

5 Ways to Get Your Hair Growing Faster

Trying to grow your hair out and not having much success? While there aren't any miracle products that'll make your hair grow faster overnight, there are a few things you can do to optimize your hair health. However, if you're looking to add length to your hair quickly, your best option would be to try out hair extensions. How fast your hair grows depends on a variety of factors, such as your hair type, your age, and the condition of your health.
HAIR CARE
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy