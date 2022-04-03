ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Biion Footwear Is Entering the Metaverse With Limited-Edition Doodles NFT Shoes

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

Biion Footwear is entering the Metaverse . The ethical EVA shoe company is launching two limited-edition shoes in collaboration with popular art NFT Doodles.

Through this collab, 222 pairs of the digital Biion x NFT Doodles #2753 Paradise sneaker, tokenized on Polygon Blockchain as a collectable, will be available to purchase. (A nyone purchasing the NFT digital art token will also get a physical pair of the shoe as a gift with the NFT art.) Mint price (buy price) is $166.

The Doodle Paradise collection will be released globally on biionfootwear.com at 10:22 a.m. ET on April 8. Biion will be creating a smooth process for fans to purchase this NFT collection with credit cards or Crypto from anywhere in the world.

In addition, o nce the 222 NFT pairs sell out, Biion will have 2,400 real-life pairs of the Biion x Doodles #2753 Classic Paradise trainer, physically produced to sell to the general public starting from 10:22 a.m. ET on April 18. The shoes will retail for $122.

Doodles is a popular collection of NFTs created by Evan Keast, Scott Martin and Jordan Castro, featuring art by Burnt Toast, and according to volume statistics data on NFT marketplace OpenSea, it ranks in the 11th all-time spot. Steve Aoki is a Doodles collector, for instance, as well as influencer Pranksy. Doodles follows in the footsteps of trendy NFT predecessors such as CryptoPunks and Bored Apes.

