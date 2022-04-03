ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Police looking for suspect involved in overnight I-680 police chase

By Brandy Johanntges, Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLNkz_0ey4soeo00

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Boardman Police are still actively searching for a suspect accused of leading officers on a chase overnight into Sunday morning.

Police say the driver was heading east on 224 toward South Avenue and made a lane change without signaling.

Police audio gives more details on officer-involved shooting

They tried to pull the driver over when the car’s license plate came back as a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Cruze from Youngstown.

The driver fled to 680 south eventually crossing over the median. The chase ended in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot where the driver fled on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBg5A_0ey4soeo00
Picture of the suspect, courtesy of OSHP

Several neighbors say they were woken up by the helicopter searching for the driver.

The driver did leave personal items in their car, so police say they’re confident they’ll find the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Canfield Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured after gunfire at South Ave. gas station leads to crash

One male is dead and a female is injured after a crash that occurred on Gibson Street in Youngstown after gunfire was reported at a gas station on South Avenue. Police say they heard gunfire coming from a South Avenue gas station Tuesday evening and tell us they observed a black SUV fleeing the scene at a high speed and entered a brief chase.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Oshp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of robbing banks in North Carolina and South Carolina has died in a car crash after a police chase and a “forced stop” by a sheriff’s deputy. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the crash occurred Friday night on Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount, North Carolina. […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy