NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the opening of the application process for the 2022 class of Empire State Fellows. The prestigious program attracts exceptional and diverse talent from New York and around the country to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Since the program’s inception ten years ago, graduates of the Empire State Fellows program have gone on into senior roles in State government, including Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Secretary, and Chief of Staff positions at agencies throughout the State.

POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO