If you grew up in Atlanta, then you have heard of Freaknik. Originally spelled as Freaknic, it was conceived in 1982 as an end-of-year party for students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). It became so popular that it turned into an annual event, was renamed, and HBCU students and non-students from all over the country started to flock to Atlanta in the spring to dance, have fun, and build community within the largely white spring break party scene.

