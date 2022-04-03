ZACK MACEWAN STUFFED IN A LOCKER BY WAYNE SIMMONDS (VIDEO)

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
Brad Marchand needs no introduction, he's quite known for playing a predatory style of hockey in addition to bringing world class talent to the table. Good to see he hasn't changed, check this hit out:
Duke and North Carolina may be rivals, but there’s still a strong respect between the two programs. On Saturday night ahead of the Final Four, a heartfelt scene unfolded between North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and Coach K’s wife, Mickie. Davis shook her hand and even gave...
Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced their punishment for Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie for slashing Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. Ritchie will be suspended for one game due to the incident, and it is somewhat surprising no other players are getting punished for some of the other events that took place during the Ducks-Yotes matchup.
The St. Louis Blues were in Edmonton to take on the Oilers on Friday night, which also happened to be April Fool's Day. Prospect Jake Neighbours, who started the season in St. Louis, currently plays in the Western Hockey League for the Edmonton Oil Kings. Neighbours decided to go to the game and pretend he was a fan as an April Fool's Joke.
Saturday night's Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning proved to be a highly-entertaining game despite the two teams being so far apart in the standings. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the game ending on a Nick Suzuki shootout goal to give the Canadiens...
Friday night's game between the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes was a rough one to say the least, and it ended with Troy Terry sustaining some nasty cuts to his cheek and above his eye. Late in the third period, Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras thought the puck was loose and...
After a couple of days of the dust settling, Jay Beagle spoke with Coyotes' media regarding his brush up with the Anaheim Ducks' F Troy Terry. The controversy has drawn national attention both US & Canadian. Some people think that's just hockey. Others think the unchecked barbarism belongs in the past.
On Sunday afternoon, defenceman Robert Hagg was able to suit up with the Florida Panthers against his former team in the Buffalo Sabres. Hagg, 27, was moved at the deadline by the Sabres in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2022. Prior to Sunday's game against his former team, he had an on-ice interview and gave a hilarious response when asked about his friends on the other side.
With the 2021-22 season almost finished, the debates over Who Gets What are alive & well. All the experts & their spreadsheets riddled with data & talking points, they all have their "consensus" that we're all expected to accept as gospel. But what does it really mean to be the best in one's class?
Prior to Monday night's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, Jon Cooper told reporters that he thinks Auston Matthews could score 70 goals in a single-season. "I wouldn't be surprised if some time in his career he gets 70. That's how good of a scorer he...
Trophy season is almost upon us, so that means it is time to analyze who deserves what. This season has featured a pretty wide variation of talent & production unseen in some time. Check out this crazy statistic:. With all these players popping off this season, it's never been more...
Before he takes the PA mic for yet another game Saturday night, the beloved Lou Nolan will be celebrated by the Flyers and their fans. The organization's iconic public address announcer, working his 50th year in the role, is set to be honored prior to puck drop between the Flyers and Ducks at the Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).
There are a handful of athletes who become etched into legend in their respective sports. And among those athletes, some manage to emblazon their legend into culture, politics, & other critical areas of society. Ken Dryden is likely Citizen X in respect to hockey. So when KD sounds off, we'd...
Pre-game ceremony will take place at 7:25 p.m., puck drop at 7:46 - Fans are encouraged to arrive early. On Saturday, April 9 at 7:25 p.m., the Philadelphia Flyers will honor franchise legend Lou Nolan, who is celebrating his 50th year as the team's Public Address Announcer, with a special pregame celebration before the Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks. The organization will also host Flyers season ticket holders who have been with the organization for 50+ years for special celebrations during Saturday's game and the rest of the regular season home games. Fans are encouraged to arrive early in order to join the celebration.
As the final weeks of the season progress, there are plenty of changes to come with the Flyers lineup. Players will be given a chance to experience new roles and there will be experimentation done with some new faces to come in. For the last few games, everything has remained...
The Anaheim Ducks & Captain Ryan Getzlaf today announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NHL season. Getzlaf possesses a stellar hockey record. U18 Gold, WJC Gold, WC Gold, 2x Olympic Gold, Stanley Cup Champion plus more. That is not too shabby, I dare say. Additionally, he was a consummate leader & mentor to so many young players.
Johnny Gaudreau had a heck of a game for the Calgary Flames Monday night. He scored two goals, including the game winner, and added in assist in a 3-2 win over the LA Kings. Despite his offensive performance, after the game he was asked about an incident where there was a bit of a scrum around the Kings' net. Gaudreau skated in, grabbed Sean Durzi around the neck and pulled him down.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews tied a franchise record for most goals in a single-season with 54 on Monday night after putting up a hat-trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Matthews now sits level with former Maple Leafs captain Rick Vaive, who set the record forty years ago, during...
