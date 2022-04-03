ZACK MACEWAN STUFFED IN A LOCKER BY WAYNE SIMMONDS (VIDEO)

Pre-game ceremony will take place at 7:25 p.m., puck drop at 7:46 - Fans are encouraged to arrive early. On Saturday, April 9 at 7:25 p.m., the Philadelphia Flyers will honor franchise legend Lou Nolan, who is celebrating his 50th year as the team's Public Address Announcer, with a special pregame celebration before the Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks. The organization will also host Flyers season ticket holders who have been with the organization for 50+ years for special celebrations during Saturday's game and the rest of the regular season home games. Fans are encouraged to arrive early in order to join the celebration.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO