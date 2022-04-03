ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police confirm at least 10 people shot, one killed in shooting at Saturday night concert in southern Dallas

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Police said at least 11 people were shot and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas. Dallas police officers said they responded to a shooting call at 5050 Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on...

www.khou.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
