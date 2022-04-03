West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

Tottenham needed to win this game and did so in a manner that suggests the battle for fourth place, or better, is nowhere near cut and dried. They enter the Champions League places, at least until Arsenal visit Crystal Palace on Monday night, and left the pitch smacking of a team that is discovering momentum at the right time. When Fabian Schär gave Newcastle, who looked compact and competent until half‑time, the lead there was no suggestion Spurs would subsequently blow them away; Antonio Conte’s players were irresistible in the second period, though, and made a mockery of early concerns about the team’s shape.
