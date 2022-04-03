ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from...

www.bbc.com

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Manuel Lanzini
Person
Ryan Fredericks
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Yerry Mina
Daily Mail

Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
BBC

Atletico Madrid v Man City: Team news

Manchester City could be boosted by the return of John Stones, who pulled out of the England camp and missed Saturday's win over Burnley. The defender was involved in training on Monday and Pep Guardiola said: "He's not injured but he wasn't perfect and I didn't want to take the risk [against the Clarets]."
BBC

Benfica v Liverpool: Team news

Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from for the quarter-final first leg tie against Benfica in the Champions League. Naby Keita is back in training after a knee injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, who experienced hamstring issues during the international break, is ready to return to the starting XI.
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Arsenal continues its top-four pursuit with another London derby in the Premier League against longtime pal Patrick Vieira and his Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Since losing on New Year’s Day to Man City, Arsenal’s only PL...
Shropshire Star

West Brom open contract talks with Dara O’Shea

Albion hope to tie Dara O’Shea down to a new long-term contract after opening talks with the defender’s representatives. The 23-year-old, a graduate of the club’s academy, sees his current deal expire in just over 12 months’ time. O’Shea began the current campaign in outstanding form for the Baggies with the centre-back a firm favourite of former boss Valerien Ismael.
The Guardian

Tottenham turn on the style in five-star win over Newcastle

Tottenham needed to win this game and did so in a manner that suggests the battle for fourth place, or better, is nowhere near cut and dried. They enter the Champions League places, at least until Arsenal visit Crystal Palace on Monday night, and left the pitch smacking of a team that is discovering momentum at the right time. When Fabian Schär gave Newcastle, who looked compact and competent until half‑time, the lead there was no suggestion Spurs would subsequently blow them away; Antonio Conte’s players were irresistible in the second period, though, and made a mockery of early concerns about the team’s shape.
