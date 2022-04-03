Follow West Ham v Everton live

Arsenal’s aspirations of securing Champions League football for next season were dented by Monday evening’s comprehensive 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.While Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool will almost certainly qualify, the Gunners are one of six clubs battling to join them.Here, we take a closer look at the race for a top-four finish going into the final six weeks of the season.Chelsea (3rd, played: 29, points: 59)It's still all to play for 🤤 pic.twitter.com/IVEv4v8SsJ— Premier League (@premierleague) April 4, 2022Remaining fixtures: Southampton (a, April 9); Arsenal (h, April 20); West Ham (h, April 24); Everton (a, May...
Comments / 0