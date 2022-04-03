ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Follow West Ham v Everton live

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are bringing you live text commentary of West Ham...

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
Reading vs Stoke City: Match Preview 2021/22

Reading return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium for the first time since the international break as they take on Stoke City this evening, a match that could be defining in the home side’s relegation battle. Securing a late equaliser against fellow strugglers Barnsley, the Royals come into this...
Premier League top four: Who has best run-in in race for Champions League?

Arsenal’s aspirations of securing Champions League football for next season were dented by Monday evening’s comprehensive 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.While Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool will almost certainly qualify, the Gunners are one of six clubs battling to join them.Here, we take a closer look at the race for a top-four finish going into the final six weeks of the season.Chelsea (3rd, played: 29, points: 59)It's still all to play for 🤤 pic.twitter.com/IVEv4v8SsJ— Premier League (@premierleague) April 4, 2022Remaining fixtures: Southampton (a, April 9); Arsenal (h, April 20); West Ham (h, April 24); Everton (a, May...
Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
Atletico Madrid v Man City: Team news

Manchester City could be boosted by the return of John Stones, who pulled out of the England camp and missed Saturday's win over Burnley. The defender was involved in training on Monday and Pep Guardiola said: "He's not injured but he wasn't perfect and I didn't want to take the risk [against the Clarets]."
Benfica v Liverpool: Team news

Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from for the quarter-final first leg tie against Benfica in the Champions League. Naby Keita is back in training after a knee injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, who experienced hamstring issues during the international break, is ready to return to the starting XI.
Liverpool promoted to WSL after clinching Championship title

Liverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City. They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate. Matt Beard's side return to the top flight after...
