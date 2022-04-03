ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eql8x_0ey4kp0d00

After turning the calendar to April, it’s time to take a trip around the AFC South to see what the Tennessee Titans’ division rivals — the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans — are up to.

While down at the owner’s meetings this past week, Colts owner Jim Irsay had plenty of interesting things to say, including expressing his frustration with Tennessee’s dominance in the division, a story we covered here.

However, Irsay didn’t stop there. He talked about the decision to move on from Carson Wentz, and was brutally honest about losing to the Jaguars in Week 18. From a media perspective, Irsay is a gold mine.

In free agency news, the Jags and Texans made additions to their defense and offense, respectively, and Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson provided injury updates on two key offensive players for the Jags.

We go over those signings, the injury updates, Irsay’s eye-opening comments and more in our latest trip around the AFC South.

Jim Irsay: 'It was very obvious' Colts had to move on from Carson Wentz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhZ8n_0ey4kp0d00
John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Irsay wishes Wentz well in Washington, but made it clear moving on from the veteran signal-caller was a move the Colts had to make.

“I wish Carson well, I think he has a chance to go into a different environment and play great in Washington,” Irsay said via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “It’s just, for us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.”

Irsay went on to say that Wentz “is not the scapegoat” for the Colts’ 2021 collapse and disappointing finish.

“Carson is not the scapegoat,” Irsay said. “It simply didn’t work out for us and what we are trying to accomplish. I mean, he’s a good man, a good father and a guy who put a lot of effort into the year and worked really hard and wanted to have success. It just didn’t work out. And sometimes you feel like you have to move on because you can’t always persuade people to do things differently if they don’t want to do them differently.”

Colts explored potentially massive trade for young QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnipi_0ey4kp0d00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Irsay admitted that the Colts were looking at a trade for “a younger guy” at the quarterback position before landing Matt Ryan. The deal would have seen Indy give up at least two first-round picks, according to the Colts owner.

“It would have been a trade scenario for a younger guy,” Irsay said Tuesday via Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star. “At least two ones, probably.”

“You know we looked at a young guy or two, it was probably one, but really, in the end, he wasn’t available, after all was said and done,” Irsay continued. “For a number of other things happening, reasons, it would have had to been something else happening to make him available.”

Colts to hire former HC John Fox to coaching staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1om8OY_0ey4kp0d00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, the Colts are bringing in former NFL head coach John Fox to be a senior defensive assistant. He’ll work with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Colts felt 'instant connection' when meeting with Matt Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oKgv_0ey4kp0d00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Colts head coach Frank Reich says he and the team felt an instant connection with Ryan, who was acquired via trade with the Falcons.

“An instant connection,” Reich said via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “He’s his own guy. He’s not like anybody else. … I felt a little bit of Peyton and a little bit of Philip. But he’s Matt Ryan. You could just feel his presence.”

Reich also went on to say that Ryan and the Colts “needed each other,” and general manager Chris Ballard admitted that Indy got lucky in landing the veteran quarterback and admitted that the Colts didn’t really have a plan under center before he became available.

“Damn right we did,” said Ballard of getting lucky Ryan was available. “To sit here and say we just had a flat-out plan that the QB (position) was going to work out, we didn’t.”

Texans signing former Colts running back Marlon Mack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uORpa_0ey4kp0d00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Colts running back Marlon Mack is reportedly staying in the AFC South and will sign with the Texans, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Texans signing WR DaeSean Hamilton is a cheap fix for a bigger problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gazPJ_0ey4kp0d00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Houston inked Hamilton, who is coming off a torn ACL, to a one-year deal, but as Texans Wire’s Mark Lane opines, the team needs to do more at wide receiver by bringing in young talent for the future.

Jaguars sign DL Arden Key to one-year deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p49d_0ey4kp0d00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville bolstered its pass-rush this week with the signing of Key to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Key had 6.5 sacks for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Colts' Jim Irsay discusses frustration with losing to league's 'worst team' in Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFhVp_0ey4kp0d00
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Irsay was brutally honest about his division rivals throughout the week. He made it quite clear he was sick of losing to the Titans, a story we covered here at Titans Wire.

But he was also very blunt about his team losing to the “worst team in the league,” the Jaguars, in Week 17, which ended Indy’s season.

“No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league,” Irsay said, according to NBC Sports. “You play well and hard for the first quarter or so, and they’re looking to go to their locker room and clean it out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. You say, ‘My God, there’s something wrong here. It needs to be corrected.’ I think that we feel like we did.”

Tell us how you really feel, Jim.

Jaguars to play a game in London through 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgOXA_0ey4kp0d00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During the owner’s meetings this past week, the NFL voted to allow the Jaguars to play a game in London through 2024. Of course, this further increases the chances the Titans will play overseas at some point, and possibly as soon as this season.

HC Doug Pederson provides an update on Travis Etienne and James Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMiOn_0ey4kp0d00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says he expects Etienne (Lisfranc injury) to be ready by OTAS/minicamp, while Robinson (torn Achilles) is expected to be ready by training camp.

