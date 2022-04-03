ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Faculty committee says Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's hiring at UF had irregularities

usf.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA faculty committee charged with looking into how the University of Florida hired controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says there were...

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 15

Donald Hamm
1d ago

He was brought in just to say what Desantis wanted. They risk and most likely cause unnecessary deaths.Even the report on his expertise were lies.

Reply(3)
5
Related
American Songwriter

Van Zant Brothers Write Song for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and brother Donnie of 38 Special wrote a new song, “Sweet Florida,” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, the Van Zant brothers said that DeSantis stands for everything that they believe in. “We got to thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes,” said Johnny Van Zant in an interview. “He’s been a great governor for us.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
University, FL
Government
University, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon General#The University Of Florida#The Physician#College#Florida Surgeon#Harvard
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDBO

Florida passes first-in-the-nation law restricting how race is discussed in the workplace

Florida lawmakers passed a measure yesterday (March 10th) that restricts how race is discussed in the workplace, the first of its kind in the country. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill. The target of the legislation is corporate training, barring any kind that makes employees feel discomfort or distress by suggesting they’re responsible for actions, quote, “committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.”
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online

Social Media Calls On DeSantis To “Say Gay” And Focus On Issues That Matter. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in an effort to repeal the ongoing airline mask mandate. DeSantis was […] The article DeSantis Sues Over Airplane Mask Mandates, Is Slammed Online appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy