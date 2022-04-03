ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alt.Latino's spring playlist explores music from Angola, Brazil, Cuba and more

By Felix Contreras
NPR
 2 days ago

The Spring Playlist from NPR Music's Alt.Latino podcast highlights "Cadê Zé" by Maga Bo, "Bom Bom" by Batida featuring Mayra Andrade, "Exito" by Flores and "Que Sufras" by Doris Anahi. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's spring, when our thoughts turn to blooming flowers and young love and, yes,...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Performs In Brazil After Saying She’s ‘Quitting’ Music & Rocks Daisy Dukes

Rocking Sao Paulo! Doja Cat sizzled in daisy dukes and a crop top as she performed in Brazil after saying she’s quitting music. Doja Cat took the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil after saying she’s “quitting” music. The 26-year-old was having a purple moment as she headlined her set in Sao Paulo on March 26, rocking a pair of black daisy duke shorts with a purple lamé pair of underwear over. She paired the denim cutoffs with a matching plunging crop top and purple ankle boots, keeping the theme going with her dramatic eye makeup and hair streaks.
WORLD
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Deadline

Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

Click here to read the full article. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted on Sunday. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mourned the death in a statement. “We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who, until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine.” Kvedaravicius, 45, was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Reason.com

The Decomposition of Cuba's Communist Regime

A massive protest movement broke out in Cuba on July 11, 2021. Food, medicine, and electricity shortages exacerbated by the COVID pandemic were pushing an already desperate, oppressed, and impoverished nation to the brink of rebellion. Demonstrators used the internet—which has only been legally available in the country since 2018—to...
PROTESTS
wfit.org

In their latest album, Parquet Courts remain hard to define

Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Arcade Fire, Sudan Archives, Rosalía, Normani, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Music Industry#Electronic Music#Good Music#The Spring Playlist#Non English#Zzk#Brazilian
Kearney Hub

Cuba tourism suffers from absence of Russian tourists

The turquoise and white sand beaches of Varadero which until recently received a significant number of Russian tourists now look quite empty. On a recent morning, while the sun was rising, a small group of tourists could be seen sunbathing. But the marina that generally attracts tourists was absent from large crowds. Yirianny Lara, who runs a souvenir store, lamented the decline of tourists. "Everything is very nice as you can see, but the little Russian tourism that we had when we were recovering is gone, because the war in Ukraine came and we are back in decline." Just as Cuba tries to recover its vital tourism industry after two years of drastic falls, product of an absence of United States visitors as a result of the tightening of sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump and the restrictions on coronavirus, the island's tourism now suffers a new blow: the absence of Russian visitors that gave oxygen to touristic activity in the last two years. Thousands of Russian travelers had to cut their holidays in Varadero and other areas and return on special flights days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European Union, Canada and the United States closed the airspace to Russian commercial flights, among other financial sanctions, as punishment for the attack.
WORLD
NPR

Encore: Barlow & Bear bring musical theater into the TikTok era

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear of the group Barlow and Bear about breaking into musical theater via TikTok and their 'Bridgerton' musical. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today we are celebrating first-time Grammy winners. This one involves a TikTok fairy tale of sorts, which begins...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NPR

Russian speakers in the U.S. monitor the war in Ukraine closely

Russian-born rabbi in New York City sees hope in taking action. As Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine continues, people in the U.S. with ties to the region are watching closely. Many immigrants from the former Soviet Union live in New York City. Zach Hirsch visited one neighborhood where some of them still speak Russian, but their hearts break for Ukraine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NPR

Russia has drawn international condemnation for alleged war crimes

President Biden said this morning that he will be adding new sanctions against Russia because of what has happened in the town of Bucha. He also called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We have to continue to provide...
POLITICS
NPR

Conductor Marin Alsop talks about the joys and challenges of leading an orchestra

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Here's some of the things that were said about my guest, Marin Alsop, early in her career, when she fought to be accepted as a conductor. These are quotes from fellow conductors who found it too much of a stretch to take a female conductor seriously. Here goes. "A sweet girl on the podium can make one's thoughts drift towards something else." "For me, seeing a woman at the podium - it's not my cup of tea." This quote gets right to the point. "I don't really like women conductors."
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

The man who led the 1st Amazon warehouse to unionize in America

The story of Chris Smalls is one of the biggest underdog victories in modern corporate history. Fired two years ago, he has now organized Amazon's very first unionized warehouse in America. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. OK. It's a firing that will go down in the history of Amazon. A man fired...
LABOR ISSUES
NPR

The crisis in Ukraine could speed up the shift to cleaner energy

There's concern that the U.S. push to send more natural gas to Europe will come at a cost to the climate. But experts say the Ukraine crisis may actually invigorate efforts around sustainable energy. SCOTT DETROW, HOST:. The war in Ukraine has made getting fossil fuels to Europe a top...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Advocates fret Ukraine war will overshadow Afghans trying to flee their country

Thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. are still desperately seeking an exit. Advocates worry that they'll be forgotten as the world focuses on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. New immigrants from Afghanistan are settling into their lives in the United States, while thousands of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy