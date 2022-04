SIOUX FALLS — The son of a former South Dakota National Guard soldier is following in the footsteps of his father by becoming the newest member of the organization he once served. Connor Briest, son of Sgt. Corey Briest, of Yankton, was sworn in to the Guard during an enlistment ceremony at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Sioux Falls, March 11.

