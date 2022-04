LA GRANDE — A treasured architecture feature in La Grande will be preserved for generations to come. A $100 million rural infrastructure package passed by the Oregon Legislature in March granted $4 million to save Eastern Oregon University’s Grand Staircase, highlighting years of advocacy by the university, local individuals and regional organizations. Upon deteriorating into an unusable relic of the past, plans are now underway to renovate and protect the staircase as a critical element to Eastern’s campus.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO