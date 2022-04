Scotland defenders Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson have emerged as potential injury doubts for the World Cup play-offs in June.The two players started both matches of the national team’s recent friendly double-header against Poland and Austria, but they are now facing lay-offs at the end of the domestic season.Arsenal defender Tierney has a knee injury and Everton right-back Patterson has an ankle issue, with both players set for operations.While the exact recovery time-frames of both players are yet to be established, they both appear to be in a race to be fit for the June international window, when Scotland are...

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO