Grammys 2022: Six biggest talking points, from Louis CK’s shock win to Zelensky’s surprise appearance

The 2022 Grammys took place tonight (3 April), with winners on the biggest night in music including Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo.

The ceremony, which was originally set to happen in January, took place in Las Vegas , marking the first ceremony since changes to the nomination process were announced.

Jon Batiste was the most-nominated artist ahead of the ceremony with 11 nods. In the end he won five, including the prestigious Album of the Year award for We Are .

Other big winners on the night included Silk Sonic, the R&B superduo composed of singer Bruno Mars and rapper and singer Anderson .Paak, who took home the Grammy for Song of the Year for their single “Leave The Door Open”. Mars celebrated by lighting up a cigarette on stage, leading fans to ask: “Can I bum a smoke?”

Doja Cat and SZA won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the collaboration “Kiss Me More”, with Doja Cat almost missing the award as she rushed back to the stage from the toilets . “I have never taken such a fast p*** in my whole life,” she joked. “Thank you everybody. I really appreciate it.”

Earlier on, Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the audience after her performance of “Do I Love You” from her joint album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale.

Other memorable moments on the night included a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , a shock win for comedian Louis CK , fashion designer Donatella Versace appearing on stage with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish performing in a T-shirt bearing the image of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins , who died suddenly on 25 March in Colombia, aged 50.

