Police: 1 Dead, 5 Hurt In 4 Shootings This Weekend In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis say there were at least four shootings from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and five others injured.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, multiple ShotSpotter activations drew officers to the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police said it appears a suspect vehicle left the area right after shots were fired.

About half an hour later, officers were called to the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue on several reports of gunshots in the area. A 27-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a backyard. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died Sunday. Investigators say the man collapsed in the backyard after he was shot somewhere nearby. Police say he is the city’s 18th homicide victim this year. No arrests have been made yet in this case.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers reported a fight outside a business on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue. A man was shot during the fight, and police said he was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A suspect was arrested and two guns were recovered from the scene.

At about 2:20 a.m., officers near Third Street North and First Avenue North heard gunshots. They found a woman with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital. Another woman was arrested, and a gun was recovered, police said. Two men with gunshot wounds from the same incident showed up at a hospital in private vehicles around the same time, according to police.

All of the shootings are under investigation.