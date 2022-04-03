ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Police: 1 Dead, 5 Hurt In 4 Shootings This Weekend In Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis say there were at least four shootings from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and five others injured.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, multiple ShotSpotter activations drew officers to the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police said it appears a suspect vehicle left the area right after shots were fired.

About half an hour later, officers were called to the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue on several reports of gunshots in the area. A 27-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a backyard. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died Sunday. Investigators say the man collapsed in the backyard after he was shot somewhere nearby. Police say he is the city’s 18th homicide victim this year. No arrests have been made yet in this case.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers reported a fight outside a business on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue. A man was shot during the fight, and police said he was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A suspect was arrested and two guns were recovered from the scene.

The scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue. (credit: CBS)

At about 2:20 a.m., officers near Third Street North and First Avenue North heard gunshots. They found a woman with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital. Another woman was arrested, and a gun was recovered, police said. Two men with gunshot wounds from the same incident showed up at a hospital in private vehicles around the same time, according to police.

The shooting scene at Third Street North and First Avenue North. (credit: CBS)

All of the shootings are under investigation.

Comments / 48

Dave Kaye
1d ago

Minneapolis is comparable to: "a once pristine trout stream that is now totally infested with Carp "!

Reply(5)
33
Jeff Lutz
1d ago

Here is what you do... You invite them all to a free booze party... Now they are all acquainted... The next weekend you do the same... This time you give them booze and guns... The next weekend only half are left! start it all over again..

Reply(1)
9
Greg Perez
1d ago

who cares don't treat them unless the name the people involved! and don't give them bail until they go to court

Reply(4)
18
