Workers in Staten Island, New York, have voted to form the first union inside an Amazon warehouse in the United States. The election, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, saw a vote count of 2,654 in favor and 2,131 against. If the board certifies the results, employees at the JFK8 fulfillment center will join a new independent labor group called the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) — and Amazon will have to bargain with it. Amazon spent $4.3 million over the past year trying to snuff out pro-labor sentiment, according to HuffPost, citing U.S....

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO