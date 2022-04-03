ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU chemistry professors and alumna to receive innovation, commercialization award

Indiana Daily Student
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIU chemistry professors David E. Clemmer and Martin Jarrold will receive the Wylie Innovation Catalyst Medal along with IU alumna and retired venture capitalist Jane Martin during an event Monday. The award, presented for the first time in 2020, is given to IU friends, faculty and alumni for commercial...

www.idsnews.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Could smart toilets lead the way for COVID-19 tracking?

Because SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in wastewater systems, a commentary published March 30 in Nature suggests that smart toilets may be a good public health strategy for detecting and tracking COVID-19 cases. Gastrointestinal symptoms are a primary indication of COVID-19 infection, and the virus can be detected through fecal testing....
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Epigenetics Research Uncovers Secrets That Allow Researchers To Revamp Stem Cell Reprogramming

Researchers have identified factors required to generate naïve stem cells by reprogramming. Researchers from the Babraham Institute’s Epigenetics research program have been able to learn more about naïve stem cell reprogramming following a genome wide functional screen. Their research, published today in Science Advances, describes the critical regulators of reprogramming and offers opportunities for a more efficient, faster way to generate human naïve pluripotent stem cells.
SCIENCE
So Md News.com

Airman receives Black Belt Certification for innovation efforts

Tech. Sgt. Jules Ponton, 316th Force Support Squadron manpower analyst and now a part of the Education with Industry program, was awarded a Black Belt Certification in continuous process improvement on Feb. 16, 2022, here. Less than 300 people in the Air Force have reached that level of training. This...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Innovation#Chemistry#Northwestern University#Alumna#Ion#College#Megadalton Solutions#The Waters Corporation
technologynetworks.com

Applying Organ-on-a-Chip Tech to the Lymphatic System

Organ-on-a-chip models have garnered increasing attention in recent years, driven by advances in techniques and technologies including cell culture, microfluidics, tissue engineering and bioprinting. While several areas of research ‒ including infectious disease, neuroscience and cancer research ‒ are already benefitting, the field of vascular medicine has fallen behind. However, that could be set to change.
CANCER
Mount Airy News

Hospital official receives award

The American College of Health Care Administrators recently honored Virginia “Jenny” Triplett, RN, BSN, director of the Northern Skilled Nursing Center at Northern Regional Hospital with the 2022 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Only 3% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This year, 57 administrators in...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
MedicalXpress

Researchers adapt technology made for astronomical observations to biomedical imaging

Researchers have developed a biomedical imaging system using a semiconductor detector originally developed for hard X-ray and gamma-ray space observation, and used a spectral analysis method from astronomy to take accurate images of multiple radionuclides in small animals, reports a new paper in Nature Biomedical Engineering published on April 4.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Microbiota medicine: Towards clinical revolution

After the last meeting of the International Society of Microbiota (ISM), a well-documented report and statement were published. Numerous investigations showed a bidirectional interplay between gut microbiota and many organs within the human body such as the intestines, the lungs, the brain, and the skin. A large body of evidence demonstrated, more than a decade ago, that gut microbial alteration is a key factor in the pathogenesis of many local and systemic disorders. In this regard, a deep understanding of the mechanisms involved in the gut microbial symbiosis/dysbiosis is crucial for the clinical and health field.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Synthetic genetic element allows study of molecular functions in a variety of host organisms

More than 60% of all drugs, including antibiotics and cancer treatments, are derived from natural products in the form of small molecules encoded by metabolic genes. These molecules often form complex chemical structures, shaped by billions of years of evolution across a diverse range of life forms spanning bacteria, plants, and humans. Yet the hundreds of thousands of individual genetic pathways that make these structures possible and thus maintain life remain largely unexplored, in part because of the daunting complexity of variations of genetic and molecular interactions among species.
SCIENCE
dornob.com

This Magnetic Tentacle Robot is the Future of Medical Diagnostics

You may not immediately associate the words “magnetic tentacle robot” with medical technology. The phrase seems more akin to something Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus might use as an add-on to his already stacked suit, or perhaps a wayward bit of tech imagined by a creative sci-fi writer looking to provide a deus ex machina for his hero to make a spectacular escape. But advances in medical technology themselves do often have a sci-fi bent to them these days, as leading researchers are constantly developing new ways to both treat and diagnose patients.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

In situ control of effective Kerr nonlinearity with Pockels integrated photonics

Nanophotonic cavities with Kerr nonlinearities are a versatile platform both to explore fundamental physics and to develop practical photonic technologies1,2,3. This is possible because nanoscale structures allow precise dispersion control and provide significant field enhancement. To improve the functionality and performance of photonic devices even further, direct control of the Kerr nonlinearity would be desirable. Here, we report the in situ control of integrated Kerr nonlinearity through its interplay with the cascaded second-order nonlinear process4,5,6,7,8,9. We observe a Fano resonance in the nonlinear spectrum rather than in the linear transmission10, confirming the quantum interference between competing optical nonlinear pathways. The Kerr nonlinearity is tuned over a dynamic range of 10"‰dB without modifying the photonic structure. We also demonstrate the suppression of the intrinsic material nonlinearity and we use the tunable nonlinearity to control the spectral brightness and coincidence-to-accidental ratio of single-photon generation.
PHYSICS

