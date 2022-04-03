ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Israeli petrochemical group Bazan in deals to promote plastic recycling

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

JERUSALEM, April 3 (Reuters) - Israel's largest refinery and petrochemicals group, Bazan (ORL.TA), said on Sunday it bought a local recycled-plastics producer and has partnered to build two recycling plants to reach a target of using 15% recycled plastics by 2025.

Bazan, formerly called Oil Refineries, said it bought control of VPM Plast, which specializes in post-industrial recycling, in a deal that valued the company at 40 million shekels ($12 million).

Bazan also said it was partnering with two groups to build a facility that will sort, rinse and grind up to 10,000 tons of household plastic waste a year and a second, advanced plant that uses a chemical process to recycle plastic that otherwise would have been burned or buried.

($1 = 3.2022 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Turning industrial CO into battery fuel

Chemist Jie Zeng hopes his research will contribute to tackling climate change. Sarah O’Meara is a journalist based in London. Yvaine Ye is a science journalist in Shanghai, China. You have full access to this article via your institution. Jie Zeng, a chemist at the University of Science and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WISH-TV

Plastics recycling plant opens in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A subsidiary of Italy-based Sirmax Group says its new plastics recycling facility in Anderson is now operational. SER North America says it plans to bring total employment at the $18 million plant to 40 by the end of the year. The 130,000-square-foot facility...
ANDERSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycled Plastic#Plastic Recycling#Plastic Waste#Israeli#Oil Refineries#Vpm Plast
natureworldnews.com

Recycled Plastics Harm Environment by Leaking Hazardous Chemicals, According to Experts

According to studies, recycled plastic bottles leak more hazardous substances into their contents than new plastic bottles. Over 150 contaminants were discovered in plastic bottles that were transferred into liquids. Around 18 people had blood levels that were over the legal limit. Researchers have cautioned that a commonly recycled plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
natureworldnews.com

80% of People in New Study Discovered to Have Microplastics in their Blood

Microplastics are fragments or tiny fibers from larger plastic materials shredded into pieces. Since the onset of industrialization and the increasing demand for plastic materials, these near-microscopic fragments are gradually posing a threat to the environment and all living organisms. New research revealed that microplastics were found in human blood,...
SCIENCE
AFP

Scientists risk arrest to sound climate alarm

A loosely federated network of scientists in more than two dozen countries plan acts of civil disobedience starting this week to highlight the climate crisis, members of Scientist Rebellion told AFP. Their non-violent actions are timed to the release Monday of a landmark report from the UN's climate science advisory panel laying out options for slashing carbon pollution and controversial schemes for extracting CO2 from the air, they said in interviews. Starting Monday, the group hopes to see "high levels of disobedience" with more than 1,000 scientists worldwide taking part in direct non-violent action against government and academic institutions.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Nations vet climate solutions as world 'sleepwalks' to catastrophe

Nearly 200 nations gathered Monday to grapple with a question that will outlive Covid-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine: how does a world addicted to fossil fuels prevent carbon pollution from making Earth unliveable? "Human-induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots -- fossil fuels -- and our dependence on them," said Svitlana Krakovska, according to multiple sources. mh-abd/klm/spm
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 5 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities on Tuesday extended a lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people, despite growing anger over quarantine rules in the city, where latest results show only 268 symptomatic daily COVID-19 cases. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

393K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy