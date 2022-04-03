ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards And Celtics' Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Wizards are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards enter the day having already been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Celtics (48-30) are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

