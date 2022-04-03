ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Grow an indoor mini-garden anywhere with this plant pod on sale

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oJ8j_0ey4bSeZ00 Stack Commerce herb garden planter sale. Stack Commerce

In case you haven’t noticed, everyone has got a green thumb now—or so they make it seem that way. Years of being cooped up inside resulted in many people taking interest in plants and, for folks living in the city, they had started growing and tending to their respective indoor gardens.

The best thing about growing indoor gardens is you don’t necessarily have to have a green thumb to make plants thrive. You don’t even need to have ample sunlight in your living space, either. You can fabricate it all , thanks to planters like the Pico. For a limited time, you can get a PICO Planter Herb Garden on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $49).

Helmed as the highest-backed smart planter on Kickstarter, Pico is a tiny indoor plant pod that lets you grow your own mini-garden anywhere and with absolute ease. It’s crafted out of food-safe, BPA-free recyclable materials and packed with clever features that enable even those who can’t keep plants alive to save their lives to grow thriving gardens.

Designed to make plant-keeping simple and easy, the Pico features telescopic grow lights, self-watering, and multiple mounting options, so it basically cares for itself. Its OSRAM LED grow lights energize your plant with all the necessary wavelengths, while its self-watering system draws exactly as much water as your plant needs. You simply have to top-up once a week and you don’t have to think about it again until the next.

If you don’t have a dedicated corner for plants, don’t fret, as you also have the option to mount it pretty much anywhere. You can also practice daisy-chaining and connect multiple Picos together to make a network of plants indoors. You’re also free to grow anything, from herbs to plants that detox the air. You can grow any medium, too, so you can seed pods, hydroponics, or even good old soil.

Grow an indoor mini-garden with Pico. It usually retails for $49 but you can get it on sale for $39.99. Take your pick from three colors: white coral , blue stone , and sea green .

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 2

Related
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Pod#Kickstarter#Herb Gardens#Bpa
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
One Green Planet

6 Drinks That Can Help You Fall Asleep Easier

Are you getting enough sleep? A good night’s sleep is an essential component of health. However, it is often overlooked since getting those eight full hours each night does not always come easy. Most experts recommend that the average adult get between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Still, a December 2013 Gallup poll found that 40 percent of Americans regularly only get six hours or less of sleep daily. Fortunately, there are a variety of sleep-inducing drinks that can help you fall asleep easier. From warm almond milk to chamomile tea, there’s no shortage of beverages that can help you catch some z’s.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popular Science

Popular Science

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy