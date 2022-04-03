ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Troy Furniture Store Owner Raising Funds for Ukraine

By Dayton937
mostmetro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe situation in Ukraine is no secret, and Troy’s Barefoot Furniture Co., a small custom furniture shop, wants to use their talent and platform to leverage support from the Ukraine community. They started reaching out to companies they use, and in a matter of a few days were able to pull...

mostmetro.com

Related
Post Register

Concert being organized to raise funds for Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A concert is being scheduled to raise money and provide support for Ukraine. It's scheduled to be held April 19 at the Cathedral of the Rockies. The concert is free, but organizers will be taking donations to help the First Gospel Slavic Church. "It's a...
BOISE, ID
KTEN.com

Local pizza shop raises funds for Ukraine refugees

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — A Grayson County pizza restaurant is making a special pie to help hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine. "This is the most important pizza we've ever made," said Terry Boesch, owner of Whitewright Pizza and U.S. Army veteran. "Because this one is going to save lives and Ukrainian refugees."
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
WBRE

Hazleton bakery raises funds for Ukraine refugees

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County business is raising money for Ukrainian refugees money says it will go directly to the people who need it. The owners of Carmen’s Bakery and Deli in downtown Hazleton say they had to do something to help Ukrainian refugees and they have a close personal connection to […]
HAZLETON, PA
Westword

Lighthouse Immersive to Raise Funds for Ukraine With Special One-Time Exhibit

Lighthouse Immersive, the Canada-based company behind the internationally renowned Immersive Van Gogh exhibition, has produced a new exhibition that will come to the United States for a one-night-only event. Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine is a fifteen-minute exhibition featuring 200 works by Taras Shevchenko, a nineteenth-century artist, poet and activist who fought for Ukrainian values against imperial Russian control.
DENVER, CO
Vice

Custom LEGO of Zelenskyy and Molotov Cocktails Raise Funds for Ukraine

A custom lego store in Chicago is selling custom designed LEGOs modeled after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Molotov Cocktails. All the proceeds are going to a charity that provides medical aid to Ukraine and the surrounding countries. Citizen Brick is a store in Chicago that designs custom LEGO pieces....
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

How Hamantashen for Ukraine Is Raising Funds Worldwide

Laurel Kratochvila and her team begin the process every year around March. They roll out a thin, buttery egg dough and meticulously cut out as many circular disks as they can muster from it. Carefully, they add a sweet preserve filling to the center: Too much and the cookie will explode and leak out in the oven, not enough and the flavor disappears. Then, as tradition calls for, they delicately fold the sides inward to form a triangle and seal it. It takes a gentle touch. Sometimes the exposed fillings are adventurous, like pistachio and rose water. Other times, they opt for classics like apricot. The bakers are making hamantaschen — an Ashkenazi Jewish cookie, triangular-shaped and golden with fillings in the middle, traditionally eaten over the Jewish holiday of Purim.
WSYX ABC6

Mother and daughter evacuate war-torn Ukraine and return to Ohio

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother and daughter are back in central Ohio after they were trapped in the Ukraine war zone. The Meade family had visited Ukraine this fall and Olga Meade’s mother passed away. Olga and her 17-year-old daughter Dasha stayed behind to take care of family matters. Steve returned to the United States for work, but then the war started five weeks ago.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio baker raising funds for Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the federal government prepares to send more defense supplies to Ukraine, some central Ohioans are doing what they can to help, raising awareness and money in several different ways. One of those Ohioans has started raising money through her baking. Masha Downing’s effort started about a week ago and she […]
OHIO STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Store Raising Money for War Victims in Ukraine, One Piñata at a Time

A Los Angeles business owner, who fled war-torn Nicaragua in the 1970s, is using her piñata store to raise money for the latest victims of war in Ukraine. At Amazing Piñatas in Mid-City they assemble crepe paper flowers and piñatas. These items are usually associated with celebrations, but now, the focus is on Ukraine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Auction of Banksy work to raise funds for Ukraine receives ‘flurry of bids’

An auction of a rare piece by Bristol-based street artist Banksy to raise money for children in Ukraine is now only accepting bids above £40,000.The 2005 work CND Soldiers, which depicts two soldiers graffitiing the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall, is being sold via “silent auction” on the website MyArtBroker.com.The work was put up for sale by an anonymous donor on Friday with a starting bid of £20,000 and all the money raised will be sent directly to the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.We are humbled by the incredible generosity shown in a flurry of...
CHARITIES
Post Register

Idaho Falls family raising funds to help orphans fleeing Ukraine

At the border between Ukraine and Poland the wait to cross for those fleeing war-torn Ukraine can be up to 50 hours. Cars are abandoned on the side of the road as families choose to walk rather than brave the traffic lines, all in an attempt to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KTVL

The Rotary Club of Grants Pass helping raise funds to aid Ukraine

Grants Pass, OR — In response to the crisis in Ukraine, the Rotary Club of Grants Pass has teamed up with the Rotary Club of Poznan, Poland to purchase and deliver medical supplies to Ukraine. Leveraging a thirty-year connection with a Polish Rotarian, the Rotary Club of Grants Pass...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Houston Chronicle

Houston bakeries help raise funds for relief efforts for Ukraine

The Houston restaurant community that has stepped up to help humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine continues its efforts this week with new fundraising initiatives. Local bakers and a major restaurant chain have jumped in with programs that will help fund aid in the Ukrainian crisis:. Three Brothers Bakery: The iconic...
HOUSTON, TX
Newswest9.com

Ukrainian food truck owners in Austin raising money for deaf community in Ukraine

BUDA, Texas — Wednesday afternoon, Inna and Vladimir Giterman opened up their Crepe Crazy food truck in a Buda neighborhood. "I picked crepes because there's not a lot of competition out there like there is for pizza. That's impossible. Barbecue, that'd be impossible. There's so many good places to go get that. But crepes? Nobody but me," Vladimir said.
BUDA, TX
Shropshire Star

Sunflowers outside village hall to raise funds for Ukraine

Villagers are hoping to make All Stretton blooming lovely this summer while raising vital funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee to support Ukrainian refugees. Members of the All Stretton Village Hall Committee have decided to raise sunflowers from seed for planting in the borders of the car park. They are...
CHARITIES

