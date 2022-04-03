Safeguard your memories for life with this cloud storage solution

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even for those of us that aren’t super tech-savvy and struggle to remember our thousands of passwords, we have to admit: our lives are intertwined with our electronic gadgets. Our phones and computers keep us connected to our loved ones, and also hold precious memories like photos, videos, and text messages. If you’d like a simple way to safeguard your important files, Degoo is a great way to get peace of mind. And right now, a lifetime subscription with a massive 15TB of storage can be yours for just $149.99. Need more? Purchase 25TB of storage for $199.99 or 50TB of storage for $299.99.

No matter what phase of life you’re in — whether your phone holds memories of unforgettable nights out or videos of your child’s first steps — it’s important to keep those files safe. We’re continuously adding to this important data day after day, which makes options like Apple cloud storage that charges you on a monthly basis very expensive. Why not store these files away in a safe location for a one-time price that will last you a lifetime? Degoo provides 15TB of AI-based cloud storage, all supremely secured and easily accessible to manage and share your files.

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription, starting at $149.99, original price starting at: $4,320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hE5d_0ey4aOGG00
New York Post

How does it work? Degoo provides high-speed transfers from a database that gives you more backup space than competitors like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. Your data is safely tucked away, backed up under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, but still within arm’s reach if you need it. Degoo makes it super easy to access them and send to friends and family via emails or links whenever you’d like.

The cloud storage works for your smartphone, tablet, and web browser, and it replicates your backup as you perform it to give you extra peace of mind. You can also utilize the automatic file change detection to ensure things backup automatically, so you’ll never lose a precious photo.

TechRadar has called Degoo a “snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos.” And happy customers have been raving about their experience. Michael shared, “The best cloud storage for my massive requirements. Lifetime memories!”

Get a lifetime subscription to a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan, which provides you 15TB of AI-based cloud storage, for just $149.99, 25TB of storage for $199.99 or 50TB of storage for $299.99.

Prices subject to change.

