Killing in far New Orleans East

New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a death that occurred late last night in New Orleans East near the abandoned Six Flags Amusement Park.

Around 11:29 p.m. officer responded to a call reporting a man down near the intersection of Henri Dr. and Dwyer Boulevard

Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigators are in the process of gathering information that will help them identify a person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No further information is available at this time.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.