CMS, Consumers Energy Aim for Net Zero Emissions from Natural Gas Production by 2050

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMS Energy and its primary business, Consumers Energy, today pledged to protect the planet by achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from the company’s entire natural gas production and delivery system — including customers and suppliers — by 2050. Achieving net zero emissions means eliminating the...

eenews.net

DOE details plans for revamping clean energy

The Department of Energy released new details yesterday about its spending plans, shedding light on how the Biden administration wants to shape the clean energy sector. The Biden’s administration’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal — which would fund the Energy Department at $48.2 billion, up from nearly $44.9 billion in current spending — is likely to be altered significantly by Congress. But it provides a snapshot of the administration’s priorities, including plans for carbon capture, methane, renewables, electric vehicles and hydrogen technologies.
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: US Battery Storage Soared in 2021, Including These Three Monster Projects

Battery storage is quickly moving from the margins to near the center of the U.S. energy system. In 2021, the market added 3,508 megawatts of battery storage capacity, an amount more than double from the prior year, according to a report issued last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association, a trade group. The total includes grid-scale storage and smaller storage systems at homes and businesses.
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
MarketWatch

Opinion: These 5 energy innovations could transform how we fight climate change — and save us money

To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money.
Shropshire Star

Key points of new UN report: From cutting fossil fuels to greener cities

Continuing to install technology such as coal power plants without carbon capture and storage will ‘lock in’ emissions. UN scientists have warned that without immediate and deep cuts to greenhouse gases, it will be impossible to limit temperature rises to 1.5C – beyond which the most catastrophic impacts of climate change will be felt.
natureworldnews.com

Resurgence of Coal Mining May Direly Affect Global Climate Goals

The resumption of coal mining poses a danger to global warming ambitions. As data shows the amount of emissions, the energy crisis motivates plans to expand the usage of the worst fossil fuel. Current Energy Crisis. During the present energy crisis, governments worldwide have explored expanding coal use, sparking warnings...
The Independent

What is carbon capture and storage, and could it help halt the climate crisis?

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is at it again – warning the world to mend its polluting, climate-altering ways. The report, which is expected Monday, is the third installment of the most definitive global assessment on climate change, agreed by scientists and governments.While the last two assessments looked at causes and impacts of the climate crisis, this one examines all of the various things our species can do to rein in the damage.The core aspect of this is a dissection of how humanity could slash emissions of greenhouse gases, with an additional focus on ways of removing...
natureworldnews.com

This Bacteria Can Consume Greenhouse Gas Methane and Convert it Into Fuel

Microbes in the form of methane-eating bacteria were used by researchers from the Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, to convert the greenhouse gas into fuel. This is the first time that a state-of-the-art method reinforced the connection between biological organisms, energy, and climate. Methane-Eating Bacteria. A new research paper was...
Reuters

TotalEnergies aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 30%

PARIS (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on Thursday it aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its fuel product sales by more than 30% by 2030, compared with 2015. The French oil major, which is due to hold an investor conference call later on Thursday, also said it was setting new targets for reducing its methane emissions and routing gas flaring.
OnTownMedia National News

Net-Zero and ESG Are Worsening the Energy Crisis – and Weakening the West

The day after President Biden announced that the United States would ban imports of Russian oil and gas, a group of eleven powerful European investment funds that includes Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, outlined plans to force Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second largest bank, to cut its lending to oil and gas companies. The juxtaposition of these two events dramatizes the fundamental disunity of the West. At the same time as the Biden administration is sanctioning Russian oil and gas producers, Western investors are sanctioning Western ones. Under the banner of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, the West’s capital is being deployed to create an artificial shortage of oil and gas produced by its companies and reward non-Western oil and gas producers such as Russia and Iran with higher prices. In doing so, the West is undermining its own security interests.
Independent Record

Northwestern Energy Net Zero commitment too little, too late

The International Energy Agency announced this week that global greenhouse gas emissions were the largest in history in 2021. This fact illustrates why the newest IPCC report states that if we don’t at least decelerate emissions by 2030 there is no chance of keeping global temperature increase to 1.5deg.
Benzinga

Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store In California

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) said its Vista, California store is the most sustainable store to date as it will generate more renewable energy than it needs annually to operate. The store is expected to generate renewable energy through 3,420 solar panels across its roof and newly installed carport canopies. Target...
One Green Planet

Biden Administration Allocates Over 3 Billion to Fund Energy-Efficient Homes for Low Income Families

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Biden Administration announced allocated 3.16 billion USD towards energy-efficient homes for low-income families. “Home energy retrofits and upgrades – like electrification, heat pumps, LED lighting, insulation, and sealing up leaks – can slash monthly energy bills for families and improve the air we breathe,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm explains in a statement. “Thanks to the transformative investments in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to help households in disadvantaged communities, reduce carbon emissions, and generate good-paying local jobs in every corner of America.”
The Weather Channel

Indian Climate Expert Arunabha Ghosh Bags Spot UN's High-Level Group on Net-Zero Emission Commitments

An Indian climate expert is part of the expert group launched by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to develop stronger and clearer standards for net-zero emissions pledges by non-state entities, including businesses, investors, cities and regions, and speed up their implementation. Indian climate expert and Council on Energy, Environment and...
