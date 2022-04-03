ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Sounds to Celebrate the Latinx Community with Specialty Jerseys and Auction

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

From MiLB.com

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its participation in Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup ) event series. For three games against the Gwinnett Stripers from June 24-26, the Sounds will change their name to Vihuelas de Nashville, complete with specialty jerseys and hats.

Copa de la Diversión began in 2018 with over half of the teams in Minor League Baseball participating. The campaign is designed for teams to authentically connect with their Latinx communities to embrace and celebrate the culture and values that resonate most with Latinx fans nationwide.

Vihuelas de Nashville was chosen as the Nashville Sounds’ name for the Copa de la Diversión event series. A vihuela is a classic Mexican guitar and is typically of higher pitch than the classic guitar you might hear on Broadway. The lettering and details in the Vihuelas de Nashville logo are popular in Latin countries and mimic a style of woodcarving made famous in Mexico. Many vihuelas are decorated to provide a personal touch not only to the user’s instrument but to their music style.

As part of the Vihuelas’ Copa de la Diversión weekend, the team will be auctioning their game-worn jerseys on Friday, June 24. The auction will benefit Conexión Americas and will go from June 20-27. Fans can bid on the game-worn jerseys through the MiLB auction platform online.

The post Nashville Sounds to Celebrate the Latinx Community with Specialty Jerseys and Auction appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source

244

Followers

642

Posts

10K+

Views

Related
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Is Heading To Las Vegas For Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency This Fall

Miranda Lambert is heading to Sin City. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year just announced her very first Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, which will take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater. I truly don’t think there’s anything she can’t do at this point, from owning her own clothing line to being the only female artist with a bar on Broadway in Nashville, this Vegas residency is another massive milestone for Miranda in her career. The […] The post Miranda Lambert Is Heading To Las Vegas For Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency This Fall first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTOK-TV

Community celebrates Martin Day

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -Community was the reoccurring theme as people came out to the Martin Fire & Rescue’s annual Martin Day. The day was filled with family friendly fun. “It’s not just the fire department the community is just tight. The community is something that you can lean on,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
country1037fm.com

Gwen Stefani Dresses Like A ‘Country Boy’ For Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani briefly shed her iconic pop star style to dress like “A Country Boy,” which is the title of her husband Blake Shelton’s song. Gwen posted a video to her Instagram with Shelton’s song in the background going through her hubby’s closet and picking out boots, a t-shirt, jeans, and camo jacket complete with a baseball hat. She then joins Shelton in the couple’s driveway and sits with him on the back of his pickup truck. Then they kiss.
NFL
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Nashville Sounds#Jerseys#Latinx#Milb Com#Minor League Baseball#The Gwinnett Stripers#The Nashville Sounds#Mexican#Conexi N Americas
WKRC

Enchanted theme park eyeing Tennessee for possible location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An interactive theme park with attractions inspired by stories and books is coming to Middle Tennessee. Storyville Gardens, the immersive "edu-taining" park, is being created with a goal to ignite a love of reading beyond the classroom. The park hopes to bring stories to life with a blend of traditional show-based entertainment and modern technology.
RETAIL
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt post with fans after surprise Nashville appearance

Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Wednesday, joining her good friend Wade Bowen on stage during his performance. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance. "Can’t make old friends," Miranda captioned the post which featured several pictures of the two singing together....
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Adele in Las Vegas

Keith Urban is currently playing shows in Las Vegas at Caesars Colleseium to fill in the dates that Adele vacated when on the eve of her opening show there, she postponed and then canceled her run for now in Las Vegas. Keith paid tribute to Adele in his show this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville Hindus celebrate Spring with Holi

Members of Nashville’s Hindu community celebrated the coming of Spring over the weekend with Holi, a Hindu holiday also known as the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Colors or the Festival of Love. About 400 people gathered at Sri Saibaba Temple in Antioch, dancing and splashing each other with colored powder dye. Pink, blue, […] The post Nashville Hindus celebrate Spring with Holi appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Hundreds come to Kern County Museum to celebrate the new 'Bakersfield Sound' exhibit

Everyone, it seemed, was happy — if not thrilled — to see the "Bakersfield Sound" exhibit finally open at the Kern County Museum on Sunday. They oohed and awed at the glittering costumes, the vintage posters and the musical instruments that were once played by pioneers of an evolving style of louder, more raucous, less citified country music that came to be known as the Bakersfield Sound.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
244
Followers
642
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy