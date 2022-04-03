Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – April 3, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss
Lawsuit filed to stop construction of Smyrna solar farm
State Rep. calls $300 relief check a bribe
Finally! USS Delaware home state commissioning Saturday
Culture
Longwood Gardens begins to bloom for spring
Take break from tweeting to help Delaware count birds
Wild turkey season to kick off with one-day hunt for kids, disabled hunters
Business
Fujifilm to spend another $28 million on New Castle production site
Food & Dining
These spots will allow you to savor spring when dining out
Delaware’s new to-go alcohol law takes effect April 1
Government
House to hold committee hearings in hybrid format indefinitely
DOJ seeks public’s assistance in Sussex County sexual abuse case
Lawmakers work to ensure low-income, disabled get relief checks
Full-time substitute teacher bill could add 208 permanent subs
Education
National campaign caps excellence in math tour at Springer
Science Olympiad construction competition moves back indoors
Christina to pilot Spanish immersion program at Oberle
Sports
Dover’s Dowdy opens season with a gem
Archmere’s offense comes alive at Big Oak Park
Tower Hills offense erupts in season opener
