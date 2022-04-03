ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – April 3, 2022

By Sonja Frey
 2 days ago

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Headlines

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss
Lawsuit filed to stop construction of Smyrna solar farm
State Rep. calls $300 relief check a bribe
Finally! USS Delaware home state commissioning Saturday

Culture

Longwood Gardens begins to bloom for spring
Take break from tweeting to help Delaware count birds
Wild turkey season to kick off with one-day hunt for kids, disabled hunters

Business

Fujifilm to spend another $28 million on New Castle production site

Food & Dining

These spots will allow you to savor spring when dining out
Delaware’s new to-go alcohol law takes effect April 1

Government

House to hold committee hearings in hybrid format indefinitely
DOJ seeks public’s assistance in Sussex County sexual abuse case
Lawmakers work to ensure low-income, disabled get relief checks
Full-time substitute teacher bill could add 208 permanent subs

Education

National campaign caps excellence in math tour at Springer
Science Olympiad construction competition moves back indoors
Christina to pilot Spanish immersion program at Oberle

Sports

Dover’s Dowdy opens season with a gem
Archmere’s offense comes alive at Big Oak Park
Tower Hills offense erupts in season opener

