Joanne “Jo” Hamwey is a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. God called her to come home and join Him in heaven on March 28, 2022. Jo was born on Jan. 22, 1945, in Fromberg, to her parents Ray E. Teeples and Violet Pearl (Smith) Teeples. She was raised on the Blue Water Ranch east of Bridger. The family then moved to Cody, Wyoming, where she graduated from Cody High School in 1963. She lived most of her life in Montana, except for living in Denver for five years with her sister, Edna.

CODY, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO