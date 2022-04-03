ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Chicago Fire boss would be ‘mortified’ if Casey didn’t return for Severide’s wedding

By Cody Schultz
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the time comes for Severide and Kidd to finally exchange their I Do’s on Chicago Fire, there are a handful of characters fans are hoping to see on the guest list but none more than Severide’s longtime pal and Kidd’s former Captain, Matt Casey. Over...

onechicagocenter.com

Comments / 0

FanSided
FanSided

242K+

Followers

455K+

Posts

112M+

Views

Related
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Chief Hawkins going to get fired?

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) tried to warn him. She told Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) that starting a Chicago Fire romance could be potentially disastrous for their careers, but the chief insisted that everything would be fine. Well, based on the end of the episode “Hot and Fast”, things may not be...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire cast 2022: Who’s leaving the show?

Chicago Fire has had seen a ton of cast turnover in season 10. Whether it be the shocking exit of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) or the brief tenure of his replacement, Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton), the show has done a great job of keeping fans off balance. Because of this...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
thecheyennepost.com

Kelly Clarkson has a new name!

Kelly Clarkson has officially changed her name to Kelly Brianne. At a hearing on Monday (28.03.22), a California judge granted the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker her name change. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly read: “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted. “The...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Derek Haas
FanSided

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Ever since Jesse Spencer‘s character Matt Casey left the Windy City behind him in order to move to Oregon in the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fans have been waiting to see Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett might follow suit. Spencer’s departure was a storyline that caught many...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Mortified#Friendship
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Distractify

We Still Miss Charlie Barnett on 'Chicago Fire' — Why Did He Leave the Show Again?

We daresay the crew of Rescue Squad Company 3 on Chicago Fire has never eaten better than when Charlie Barnett, who played Peter Mills, was part of the crew. Having been raised by a firefighting dad and restaurant-owning mother, Peter had the best of both worlds: courage and cooking. And while we haven't seen Charlie as Peter since he left the show at the end of Season 3, we're still thinking of his time on Truck 81. Why did Charlie Barnett leave Chicago Fire? Le's break it down.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Chicago Fire: What is Joe Minoso’s nationality?

Joe Cruz recently made a huge addition to his Chicago Fire family. The character helped rescue a boy named Javier from a building fire, and upon learning that the boy would be going to a foster home, he decided to adopt him. Javier is said to be from Honduras in...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

What Chicago Med's Surprise Character Return Could Mean For Will And The ED In Season 7

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.”. Chicago Med picked up where it left off last week when it came to Will deciding to keep his whistleblower money, and Vanessa was mulling over her dating life while working another psych case with Dr. Charles, but the emotional heart of the episode saw Crockett, Archer, Pamela, and Goodwin finding the way to save the life of a baby and bring a new family together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Saving the life of a baby helped set the stage for the character who returned in the final moments of “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” but her arrival still came as a surprise. Welcome back, Dr. Hannah Asher!
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Explains Why Danny and Baez's Relationship Goes in Surprising Directions (Exclusive)

Throughout several seasons, Blue Bloods fans watched a romantic relationship bloom between Jamie and Eddie, and some have wanted the same to happen for Danny and Baez. That has not happened yet, although we have seen hints as they spend more time together outside work. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, showrunner Kevin Wade explained why Danny and Baez's relationship had evolved so differently from Jamie and Eddie's.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

242K+
Followers
455K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy